College men’s basketball: Tough loss for Catawba men – Salisbury Post

College men’s basketball: Tough loss for Catawba men Published 11:04 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

Staff report

PEMBROKE — Catawba’s men’s basketball team dropped a tough one on Sunday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

With Catawba down by two, Javeon Jones drew a foul with one second left on the clock. They made the first free throw, but missed the second, and Catawba lost 74-73 to 14th-ranked UNC Pembroke.

UNCP’s Jevonte Waverly hit a jumper to break a 72-all tie with about two minutes left. Catawba (1-1) had numerous chances to score down the stretch, but couldn’t connect.

UNC Pembroke shot 52.7 percent, made nine 3-pointers and out-rebounded Catawba.

Catawba shot 43.1 percent and made only five 3-pointers, but stayed in the game by committing only five turnovers, while forcing 16.

Jones led the Indians with 14 points. Kris Robinson had 11.

UNCP got 15 points from Bradlee Haskell.

Catawba had opened with a solid win against Johnson C. Smith on Saturday. UNCP beat Newberry in overtime on Saturday.

Catawba will host Belmont Abbey at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Catawba 36 37 — 73

UNCP 39 35 — 74

Catawba scoring — Jones 14, Robinson 11, Wallace 9, Gerald 8, Tinsley 8, Kowalski 7, Banks 7, Nelson 2, Ethridge.

