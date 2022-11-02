College men’s basketball: Bulldogs breeze past Yellowjackets in Interstate exhibition – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth had lots of points and gave out lots of playing time on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as the Bulldogs breezed past Wisconsin-Superior 102-64 in a college men’s basketball exhibition at Romano Gym.

UMD used 13 players, each of them for at least six minutes apiece, in the annual Interstate matchup.

The Bulldogs, coming off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Championship in 2021-22, won all 15 of their home games last season. This one didn’t count in the record book, but it wasn’t in doubt for long as UMD scored the first 10 points and led 21-2 five and a half minutes in, Mostly thanks to Drew Blair, who drilled his first five field-goal attempts, four of them from 3-point land.

Blair’s red-hot performance continued throughout his 24 minutes of play, as he finished with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-10 from the field, 7-of-8 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs, who led 56-20 at halftime, got several players going offensively, as four others scored in double figures. Joshua Strong stored 13 points off the bench, while starters Austin Andrews, Joshua Brown and Charlie Katona finished with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Yellowjackets got most of their offense through center Josef Fahrenholtz. The 6-foot-7 senior was 11-of-23 from the field for a team-best 22 points and also added six rebounds.

Levy Miguel added 11 points off the bench for the Yellowjackets in 21 minutes. UWS also got to run out its full roster, with 14 players seeing the floor.

After facing Division III opposition, the Bulldogs zoom up to DI on Thursday night at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa before their first regular-season contest vs. Southern Arkansas in the American Family Insurance Classic on Nov. 11 at Romano Gym.

UWS opens its season with another game against a Duluth team, this time at home vs. St. Scholastica in Mertz Mortorelli Gym on Nov. 8.

Minnesota Duluth’s Joshua Strong (0) scores over UW-Superior’s Reid Johnson (0) in the first half of the Bulldogs game in Romano Gym Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

Minnesota Duluth’s Charlie Katona (24) drives on UW-Superior’s Andrew Kunelius (23) in the first half of the game in Romano Gym Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

UW-Superior’s J’Vaun Walker (55) looks up at the scoreboard as he shoots a free throw in the first half of the Yellowjackets’ game with Minnesota Duluth at Romano Gym Tuesday evening.

Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram