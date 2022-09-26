College Golf Experience sets fall, winter camp dates

LOS ANGELES, CA – College Golf Experience (CGX)a college golf education program with exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), caps off a year of significant growth with the announcement of several new camp events across the country this fall and winter.

CGX educates junior Golfers and their parents on all things college golf through transformational experiences that bring them together with college coaches. CGX fills a vital educational void for parents, and boys and girls ages 13-18 who aspire to play any level of college golf and want to learn about the path to get there.

At CGX camps, Juniors and their parents experience one-on-one engagement with college coaches, education seminars on college golf and the recruiting process along with open Q & A sessions, instruction with skill assessments and challenges, plus on-course interaction with coaches during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds. Juniors experience real-time evaluation and leave with personalized feedback from coaches, along with invaluable Insights that help them on their path to finding the right Collegiate program fit. Coaches bestow their knowledge and experience and build relationships with the players.

“The DIII Elite Camp changed our son’s life. Giving kids a chance to realize their dream to play college golf is monumental, and we are grateful beyond words for the opportunity and lessons in self-discovery Drew got in two days. Following the camp, he found his fit and took charge of his future,” said Traci F., mother of a camp participant.

When 2022 concludes, CGX will have worked with 104 coaches and anticipates working with 325 coaches in Division I, II, III and NAIA across 75-100 Camps in 25-30 states during 2023.

“CGX Camps connect junior Golfers and their parents with college coaches so they can experience college golf and learn how to find a program that fits them. There’s no greater education than junior golfers and their parents meeting and learning directly from college coaches while developing relationships with them,” said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of College Golf Experience.

For coaches, players, and parents the takeaways can be profound:

“I always love getting a chance to see the future of college golf. It’s even better when we get the opportunity to educate them. CGX provides a great platform for Juniors to learn about the next step in their golf journey,” said JC Deacon, Head Men’s Coach, University of Florida.

Through its Immersive environment and comprehensive curriculum, CGX events Transform Dreams of playing Collegiate golf into a working plan to achieve those goals above and beyond tournaments.

“Attending a CGX camp is the most effective way to get noticed by a college coach. It provides student-athletes quality face time with coaches to show us your Personality and learn about ours. At this stage of the game everyone has a good golf swing, and coaches base their decisions off more than just the scores,” said Katie Rudolph, Head Men’s and Women’s Coach, NYU.

FALL AND WINTER CGX CAMPS ANNOUNCED: Following the success of this year’s camps, CGX recently launched registration for several new camp opportunities in fall and winter. Highlighting these camps will be the first ever Top-100 Camp Hosted by more than two dozen of the top men’s and women’s college golf coaches and programs, welcoming top ranked Juniors in the country to The Wigwam Resort in Arizona for an eye-opening educational experience on college golf. Other upcoming CGX Camps include:

LMU Elite Camp – October 13, 2022, Somis, CA

TJGT Lonestar Boys Invitational Preview Camp – October 21, 2022, Burleson, TX

State of Oklahoma Showcase Camp – November 5-6, 2022, Oklahoma City, OK

JTNC Holiday II Preview Camp Paso Robles – November 6, 2022, Paso Robles, CA

SCPGA Toyota Tour Cup Q School Preview Camp– November 12 – 13, 2022, Murrieta, CA

Ivy Golf Institute Fall Girls & Boys Ivy Camp – November 19 – 20, 2022, Somis, CA

JTNC Monterey Holiday III Preview Camp – December 17 – 18, 2022, Pebble Beach & Monterey, CA

Top100 Boys and Girls Showcase Camp – December 17 – 18, 2022, Litchfield Park, AZ

Ivy Golf Institute Winter Boys & Girls Camp – January 7 – 8, 2023, Orlando, FL

DIII Elite Camp (West Coast) Featuring NESCAC, UAA and SCIAC Coaches – January 14 – 15, 2023, Somis, CA

For more information on future dates and locations, visit: www.collegegolfx.com/camps/#upcoming.

About College Golf Experience:

College Golf Experience (CGX), established in 2021 with a first of its kind exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), connects junior Golfers and their parents with college coaches through various types of Camps and unique events that educate them on all-things college golf and the path to get there. Committed to building value for junior golfers, parents, and coaches, CGX events include one-on-one engagement with coaches, education seminars on college golf and the recruiting process along with open Q & A sessions, instruction through skill assessments and challenges, plus on-course Coach engagement during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds. Juniors experience real-time evaluation and leave with personalized feedback from the coaches along with invaluable insight that helps Juniors and parents find the right fit of the Collegiate program for the player. The curriculum was created in tandem with the GCAA and their member coaches. CGX was founded by golf industry leader Joshua Jacobs, also the founder and CEO of TGA Premier Golf a leading provider of introductory and recreational based programs. Learn more at www.collegegolfx.com.

