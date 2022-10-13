College Golf Experience announces JTNC Holiday Preview Camp Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – College Golf Experience (CGX)a college golf education program with exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), announces it has partnered with the Junior Tour of Northern California to host Preview Camps prior to the JTNC Holiday Series II and JTNC Holiday Series III Tournaments at a trio of top Northern California golf venues. The Camps are open to all juniors, even if they are not playing in the JTNC tournaments.

The JTNC Holiday Series II Preview Camp will be held November 6, 2022 at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles, CA, where Juniors and their parents will Engage with three men’s college golf coaches from California: CSU Monterey Bay Head Men’s Golf Coach John Owen, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Head Men’s Coach Philip Rowe, and Loyola Marymount Head Men’s Golf Coach Jason D’Amore.

The following month, the JTNC Holiday Series III Preview Camp will be held December 17 – 18, 2022 at Poppy Hills Golf Course (Day 1) in Pebble Beach, CA and Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey, CA (Day 2), where Juniors and their parents will have an additional opportunity to Engage with three more top college golf coaches from California: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Women’s Head Coach Courtney Jones Roberts, UC Santa Barbara Men’s Head Coach Chris Massoletti, and Santa Clara University Men’s Head Coach Andrew Larkin.

Players at these camps will participate in simulated college golf practice rounds on the tournament courses while engaging with the college golf coaches. Juniors and their parents will also attend education seminars led by the coaches on college golf, the recruiting process, course management and strategy, along with experiencing real-time feedback on their games via skill assessments and challenges similar to what those coaches work on with their teams, that will help them on their path to college golf.

“Experiencing a practice round with continuous college coach engagement and feedback, while working on course management and strategy is vital for the development of junior golfers. When you couple that with a practice round at the tournament course just prior to the event and all the other camp activities, the experience becomes invaluable,” said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of College Golf Experience.

“The JTNC believes that working with College Golf Experience is extremely beneficial to our members because it provides an outstanding opportunity for players to enhance their golf skills and showcase their abilities. CGX is also one of the only platforms that provides an immersive experience with college coaches. This allows them to learn more about the recruiting process and what it will take to perform at the Collegiate level,” says Junior Tour of Northern California’s Senior Manager of Junior Golf, Haley Whitbeck.

For more information on the JTNC Holiday Series II Preview Camp in November at Hunter Ranch, visit

For more information on the JTNC Holiday Series III Preview Camp at Poppy Hills and Del Monte, visit

To learn more about CGX and other dates and locations, visit www.collegegolfx.com .

About College Golf Experience:

College Golf Experience (CGX), established in 2021 with a first of its kind exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), connects junior Golfers and their parents with college coaches through various types of Camps and unique events that educate them on all-things college golf and the path to get there. Committed to building value for junior golfers, parents, and coaches, CGX events include one-on-one engagement with coaches, education seminars on college golf and the recruiting process along with open Q & A sessions, instruction through skill assessments and challenges, plus on-course Coach engagement during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds. Juniors experience real-time evaluation and leave with personalized feedback from the coaches along with invaluable insight that helps Juniors and parents find the right fit of the Collegiate program for the player. The curriculum was created in tandem with the GCAA and their member coaches. CGX was founded by golf industry leader Joshua Jacobs, also the founder and CEO of TGA Premier Golf a leading provider of introductory and recreational based programs. Learn more at www.collegegolfx.com .

Media Contacts:

Kevin Frisch PR

Kevin Frisch

(989) 614-0241

[email protected]