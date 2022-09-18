College golf: Cobbers men compete in St. John’s invite and Women’s team plays in DIII Midwest Classic – InForum

The Concordia men’s golf team is in sixth place after the first day of the two-day St. John’s Fall Invite on Saturday at the Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell, Minn.

The Cobber Women’s team sits in 16th place after Day 1 of the DIII Midwest Classic on Saturday at the Emerald Green Golf Course in Hastings, Minn.

The Cobber men finished with a 13-over 301 on Saturday. St. John’s leads by 11 shots at 4-under 284 and Gustavus and Carleton are tied at 7-over. The Gustavus B team is fourth at 11-over and the St. John’s B team is fifth at 12-over.

Concordia’s Landon Olson shot 1-under 71 and is tied for third with three other players, two shots behind St. John’s Nate Loxtercamp, who shot a 3-under 69.

The Cobbers’ Mason Plante shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for seventh with five other players. Ryan Jenson and Justin Lamp are five players tied for 26th at 4-over 76.

The Cobber women finished at 73-over 365 on Saturday. Bethel leads at 14-over 306 and Carleton and St. Catherine are tied for second at 16-over 308.

Abbey Frauenholtz and Lauren Lamp led Concordia finishers at 17-over 90, tied with four other players for 84th place.

The men’s Fall Invite continues with the final round beginning at 9 am, Sunday, Sept. 18 at Blackberry Ridge.

The Women’s Classic tees off at 9 am Sunday, Sept. 18, at Emerald Green.