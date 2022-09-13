College golf: Bison men finish 2nd at Wildcat Invitational, women place 12th at Hobble Creek Classic – InForum

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The North Dakota State men’s golf team notched a runner-up finish at the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

The Bison shot even par for the tournament to place second behind host Kansas State (27-under par).

Gavin Cronkhite paced NDSU on Tuesday, shooting a 3-under round of 69. He finished fifth overall at 5-under. Ian Simonich shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday, climbing two spots to place 10th overall at 1-under. Nate Deziel finished 21st, Nate Adams tied for 18th and Brock Winter tied for 59th.

The Bison men will have a week off before returning to action Sept. 26 and 27 at the Zach Johnson Invitational Hosted by Drake at Glen Oaks Country Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The NDSU Women’s golf team placed 12th at the Hobble Creek Classic on Tuesday at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah.

NDSU carded a three-round total of 926 in the 18-team tournament. Boise State won with a team score of 883.

Jo Baranczyk climbed 22 spots to finish tied for 30th with a three-round total of 330 to lead the Bison. Catherine Monty carded a 232 to tie for 39th place and Elise Hoven tied for 51st at 235. Leah Skaar finished in a tie for 56th with a score of 236 and Madi Hicks tied for 61st with a score of 237.

The Bison return to action Monday, Sept. 19, at the Jackrabbit Invitational at Brookings (SD) Country Club.