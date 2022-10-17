College Goal Wisconsin hosts financial aid assistance meeting at Gateway Technical College Oct. 20

KENOSHA — Are you a college student? If so, one of the most important questions you may need answers to is how to pay for your schooling. Gateway Technical College and College Goal Wisconsin can help.

To address questions and concerns regarding financial assistance, College Goal Wisconsin is hosting an Assistive information meeting on Oct. 20. The event will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm in the Academic Building of the Gateway Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Gateway Technical College recommends those attending arrive at 5:45 pm for check-in. Students and parents are encouraged to attend together.







This event will focus on helping potential students navigate the financial aid process. College Goal Wisconsin will provide free information and financial aid experts.

“By taking part in this event, we can help those within our community to see that attending college is possible,” says Pam Lowrey, Gateway director of Financial Aid. “Applying for financial aid can potentially help remove financial barriers that hinder the pursuit of an education.

“The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can be intimidating for some to complete. Those who attend will receive one-on-one assistance on how to complete the FAFSA.”

Those who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Paperwork needed to make the event a success, along with more information, can be found online.

Other College Goal Wisconsin meeting opportunities

Virtual College Goal Wisconsin events will also be held on Oct. 19 and 26. Events will begin at 6 pm, and those interested can register online. Additional information Gateway’s student finance specialist, Keeshia Jones, will be Gateway’s Kenosha Campus College Goal Wisconsin site coordinator. Those who would like to volunteer for the event should contact Jones for training opportunities and more information at [email protected]

School News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.