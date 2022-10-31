College Goal Sunday set for Nov. 6

The free program to assist Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, College Goal Sunday, is set for 2 pm Nov. 6.

The form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

Financial aid professionals will provide free help to families as they file for aid.

Two of the nearest locations are:

Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, 4601 Central Ave., Columbus

Jennings County High School, 800 W. Walnut St., North Vernon

To be eligible for financial aid, the form must be filed by April 15.

Students and their parents should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should also bring their income information.

Students 24 or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their US Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging into the event.

In addition to receiving help with filing their FAFSAs, attendees will be entered to win one of five $1,000 scholarships if they submit a completed evaluation form.

For information, visit collegegoalsunday.org.