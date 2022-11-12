College GameDay’s Lee Corso dealing with health issue; ESPN reacts

Lee Corso had hoped to be back in the chair for ESPN College GameDay this weekend, but the long-time Analyst will miss the show again as he continues to deal with a recent health issue.

“Lee Corso is still recovering, [we] hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon,” host Rece Davis said on Saturday.

GameDay is in Austin this weekend ahead of the TCU vs. Texas Matchup that will help decide first place in the Big 12 standings.

Corso, 87, has missed four other editions of College GameDay this season, the first on Oct. 1 in Clemson when he woke up feeling unwell, and then again for the Kansas trip the following weekend.

