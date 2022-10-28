College GameDay spurs Cocktail Party for obvious reasons

Georgia football won’t see ESPN’s College GameDay this week in Jacksonville for a good reason. However, it has been eight weeks of football without the crew visiting the reigning national champions, and that doesn’t feel right.

GameDay is going to the Jackson State-Southern game this week, which is fantastic. I want to Preface this article and say that it is incredible to see College GameDay taking these trips to smaller schools and in this instance, expanding their reach to HBCUs.

Jackson State and Appalachian State are two excellent schools that deserve some GameDay love. It’s great to see the crew branching out from the same thing every week and visiting new campuses. We love seeing GameDay do something different instead of going to the same places every other week.

Georgia football won’t have College GameDay in Jacksonville, but that’s okay.

College football needed to see that these smaller schools need more love because of how this sport is moving forward. Not to mention, Deion Sanders on GameDay is television gold. The more exposure these schools get, the better because college football needs them. We all must remember that there is more to this game than the Power 5.

Don’t let this Headline deter you because it isn’t negatively correlated to where GameDay is going this week. This Georgia-Flordia game is good enough for the SEC Nation show but isn’t quite big enough for the HomeDepot GameDay crew. I get it, and I’m so happy that Jackson State and Southern will get their time in the spotlight. They deserve to have GameDay visit their campuses and tell their stories.

They wouldn’t want to come to back-to-back Georgia games anyway. Next week is a much bigger Matchup and more deserving of a GameDay appearance. I’d much rather see Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the GameDay crew in Athens for a potential top-3 matchup than in Jacksonville as the Dawgs take on a 4-3 Gator team.