College GameDay for Tennessee football vs Alabama

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is originating in Knoxville on Saturday before Tennessee football faces Alabama.

The Flagship college football pregame show returns to Knoxville for the second time this season. Both No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) goes into the Matchup Saturday (3:30 pm ET, CBS) undefeated for the first time since 1989.

“College GameDay” was also at Tennessee at Ayres Hall on Sept. 24 to preview the Florida game, and this will be the first time since 2002 that UT has hosted the show twice in a season.

The show will air Saturday on ESPN from 9 am to noon from the Ayres Hall lawn. Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel will make an appearance around 10:30. Rece Davis hosts “College GameDay” and will be joined by analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, David Pollack and Pat McAfee.

