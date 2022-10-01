College GameDay features Clemson football’s Bryan Bresee’s late sister

CLEMSON – Ella’s strength has gone worldwide.

The inspirational and emotional story of the late Ella Bresee, younger sister of Clemson football player Bryan Bresee, was shared Saturday on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Ella, 15, died on Sept. 15 after a battle against an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

“When you think about that, it being your 15-year-old sister,” Bresee told ESPN, “it’s terrifying.”

When the segment was shown to the crowd at Bowman Field, everyone went silent. People started to cheer quietly when it was mentioned that Louisiana Tech’s entire team brought hand-written letters to Bresee the following week in a game at Clemson. That day, he was with his family after Ella’s death.

You can watch the entire segment below.

Fifth-ranked Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) play Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Memorial Stadium.

Bresee played last week at Wake Forest just nine days after Ella’s Funeral in their hometown of Urbana, Maryland.

“I knew that’s what Ella would want me to do,” Bryan said after the Tigers beat the Demon Deacons 51-45. “She loved watching all of us play. My family being here and being together, it brings my family Joy watching us play.”

Clemson was set to Honor Ella and introduce her in the Sept. 10 games against Furman. She met with the team that weekend, but her medulloblastoma worsened and she was airlifted to a hospital in Washington, DC

