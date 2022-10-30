College GameDay announces it will be in Athens for Massive Georgia football-Tennessee Clash

The first-ever top-3 Matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium just got a little bigger, as ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be in town for the game. SEC Nation of the SEC Network will also be in Athens for the Matchup between the unbeaten Bulldogs and Volunteers.

Both Georgia and Tennessee won Saturday, setting up a truly epic Clash in Sanford Stadium next Saturday.

Georgia is coming off a 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday, while Tennessee stomped Kentucky to the tune of 44-6.

After the win over Florida, Georgia Coach Kirby Smart very quickly Flipped the page to Tennessee.

“They run the ball really well, guys,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “I know you don’t believe me, but they run the ball really well — which is why they throw the ball outside because Everybody’s got people inside. They have a perfect storm: they’ve got really fast, elite wideouts, a quarterback with a really strong arm.

“They have kind of a perfect Storm going for his offense, and when he has that it’s really, really, really hard to stop. They go at an elite pace, and they do a tremendous job.”

College GameDay has become a fixture in Athens under Kirby Smart. This will be the eighth time College GameDay has visited Athens, with five of them coming in the past four seasons. Georgia is 4-0 at home when GameDay has come to visit under Smart.