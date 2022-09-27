College football’s Week 5 schedule changes, game decisions

Hurricane Ian is expected to hammer college football’s Week 5 schedule and cause major game changes for programs in the direct path of the storm. As of Tuesday morning, several teams are reportedly expected to make announcements concerning postponements or moving games to earlier in the week to avoid heavy rains and high winds. Teams traveling to southern states could also be affected with flight cancellations being a primary concern.

Most recent activity (Tuesday, Noon ET): This story will be updated throughout the week when Announcements are made involving games.

Hurricane Ian strengthened Tuesday to a Category 3 and there remains “higher than usual” uncertainty over its track and intensity, according to the National Hurricane Center. Initial landfall in the United States is expected in the Tampa, Florida and Fort Myers areas. The National Weather Service’s latest model shows midday Thursday as the time in which Florida will receive heavy rain, high winds and expected flooding in several areas. College football’s Week 5 on Thursday and Friday appears safe, with all six games being played far west or north of the storm, but Saturday’s slate is a different story.

Here’s the latest on what we know about Hurricane Ian’s effect on college football’s Week 5 slate.