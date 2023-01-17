College football’s top 25 programs over 20-year average, ranked

25. Utah Utes

ESPN’s 20-year SP+ average: 9.98

Our take: Urban Meyer won 22 games over two seasons before handing the keys to the program to Kyle Whittingham in 2005. Since, Whittingham has managed seven seasons with double-digit win totals and has won consecutive Pac-12 championships.

24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ESPN’s 20-year SP+ average: 10.0

Our take: Brian Kelly went on a notable run at Notre Dame from 2010 through 2021 before leaving the program for the LSU vacancy. Marcus Freeman hopes to continue what numerous successful coaches managed to accomplish before him in the future.

23rd Tennessee Volunteers

ESPN’s 20-year SP+ average: 10.02

Our take: Admittedly, we were surprised to see the Volunteers as one of the SEC’s nine programs ranked inside ESPN’s SP+ top 25 over the last 20 years. Josh Heupel’s 11-2 season in 2022 was only Tennessee’s third finish inside the top 15 since 2004.

22. Boise State Broncos

ESPN’s 20-year SP+ average: 10.10

Our take: The standard in the Mountain West Conference since leaving the WAC after the 2010 season, Boise State is the Group of Five program that’s shown the most success over this 20-year average.

21. Missouri Tigers

ESPN’s 20-year SP+ average: 10.24

Our take: Under Gary Pinkel, the Tigers won the SEC East twice upon arrival in 2012, but have put together only one eight-win season since. Getting back to that heightened level of notoriety is the goal for Eli Drinkwitz and the current staff.

20. Iowa Hawkeyes

ESPN’s 20-year SP+ average: 10.27

Our take: Kirk Ferentz followed Hayden Fry at the turn of the Millennium and has nine nationally-ranked finishes over this 20-year stretch. They won Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2004 and reached the conference title games twice since.