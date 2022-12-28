College football’s latest $2 million Coordinator comes from an unlikely place

As of about a month ago, the highest paid assistant in Washington history was former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. He made $1.4 million in 2019, his final year as defensive coordinator before his promotion to head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Late last month, Kalen DeBoer and the Washington administration extended Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb. After signing a 2-year deal at $1 million per year upon joining his boss from Fresno State ahead of this season, Grubb signed a 3-year extension that would’ve paid him a school-record $1.45 million in 2023, rising by $120,000 per year to $1.67 million in ’25.

Turns out, Grubb has broken his own record without even coaching a game.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Washington has bumped Grubb’s contract a second time since the Huskies’ last game. The deal will still run through 2025, but now pay him a flat $2 million per year.

In all, it’s an extra $1.33 million, and it comes after the Houston Chronicle reported Grubb was a person of interest in Texas A&M’s ongoing Offensive Coordinator search.

The raise will take Grubb into the top five nationally, and atop the list of publicly available Pac-12 Assistant coaching contracts. Georgia’s Todd Monken is the highest-paid Assistant in college football in 2022 at $2.05 million.

Washington ranks second in the country in yards per game (522.2), fourth in yards per play (7.02), first in passing offense (376.7 yards per game) and fourth in scoring (40.8 points per game). The 12th-ranked Huskies look to complete an 11-2 season against No. 20 Texas in Thursday night’s Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.