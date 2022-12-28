College football’s latest $2 million Coordinator comes from an unlikely place

As of about a month ago, the highest paid assistant in Washington history was former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. He made $1.4 million in 2019, his final year as defensive coordinator before his promotion to head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Late last month, Kalen DeBoer and the Washington administration extended Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb. After signing a 2-year deal at $1 million per year upon joining his boss from Fresno State ahead of this season, Grubb signed a 3-year extension that would’ve paid him a school-record $1.45 million in 2023, rising by $120,000 per year to $1.67 million in ’25.

