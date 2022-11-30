College Football’s Epic Debate—for Fourth Place

Once upon an early December, a fierce debate roiled college football about which team was most deserving of the national championship. Was it a Southern California team loaded with talent? Or perhaps Alabama, coached by a legend? Maybe even Ohio State, a Big Ten heavyweight with one loss to a team from That State Up North.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because, back in 1972, those three teams were vying for superiority on the final week of the college football season. Now it’s 2022, and the sport is arguing over the same teams—but this time, USC, Ohio State and Alabama are after something a bit less glorious.

Instead of aiming for a slot in a game with national championship implications in the ’70s, or a coveted invitation to the title game during the Bowl Championship Series era, the Prize this year is likely a chance to play No. 1 Georgia as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.

“Now what we have is people scrambling for the fourth position… which is maybe less compelling,” said Dr. Peter Wolfe, an associate clinical Professor of infectious disease at UCLA, whose Bespoke college football ranking formula was used during the BCS era from 2000 Thu 2013.

Then again, he added, “People love to argue.”

Based on the latest rankings from the selection committee, Georgia and No. 2 Michigan, both 12-0, will likely advance to the semifinal no matter if they lose in their respective conference Championship games, against No. 14 LSU and unranked Purdue, respectively. It’s a product of a parity-filled season that has left just three undefeated and two one-loss teams standing heading into December.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 12-0 heading into the Big 12 Championship.

In fact, this is the first time since the 1999 season that there have been three or fewer undefeated teams while there are also even fewer one-loss teams going into the final week of the season, according to Stats LLC. But that was back in the BCS days, when a handful of complex computer metrics assigned teams to the top Bowl games, including the national championship. Two of the three undefeated teams, Florida State and Virginia Tech, played for the Championship while the Marshall Thundering Herd was left on the outside looking in.

“The BCS walked quite a tightrope between everybody hating it, which is pretty much what happened, and a system that gave people something they can believe in,” said Wolfe, who first developed his metric as a Harvard undergraduate in the early ’70s.

The last time college football saw anything close to this year’s craziness during the playoff era was 2016, when Alabama and Western Michigan had perfect records while Ohio State, Clemson and Washington were 11-1. Western Michigan, however, only climbed as high as 17th in the rankings, making for a fairly clear-cut foursome in the playoff.

The third team with a perfect record in 2022 is No. 3 Texas Christian. Their résumé is a bit shakier than the teams ahead of them, however, because they’ve had to dig themselves out of deficits in six of their nine Big 12 contests. On the flip side, they’ve beaten eight bowl-eligible opponents and found ways to win three of their games despite being down by 18, 14 and eight points.

“We felt like the defense struggled to keep points off the board at times, but it doesn’t take away from the season they’ve had thus far,” said North Carolina State Athletic director and selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan earlier in November.

Heading into the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, TCU is just a 2.5-point favorite over No. 10 Kansas State, according to FanDuel. The last time these teams met in October, the Horned Frogs trailed until late in the third quarter before pulling away to win 38-28.

The final week of the season sets up a few potentially difficult puzzles for the selection committee.

If TCU makes the field with first-year Coach Sonny Dykes and USC defeats No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, the argument over fourth will be about the merits of No. 4 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State.

The 12-1 Trojans Squad will have just won their conference with magical play from Heisman Trophy front-runner Caleb Williams, but without facing any top-10 opponents. Ohio State, 11-1, is done with its regular season after getting crushed at home 45-23 over the weekend by a Michigan team playing without its top playmaking running back. But the Buckeyes also have convincing wins against then-No. 5 Notre Dame and at then-No. 13 Penn State.

“It wasn’t like we were outmatched in terms of overall play, I don’t think,” said Ohio State Coach Ryan Day of the Michigan loss. “I think if we were able to get a shot in the top four we’d be a dangerous team.”

Ohio State lost to Michigan, 45-23, on Nov. 26.

Things really get spicy if TCU loses and USC falls to the Utes, a team that already handed them their Lone loss of the season in October. That’s when a 10-2 Alabama, sixth in the latest rankings, enters the picture. The Crimson Tide have only lost on the road, at the last second, first via a clunky field goal against then-No. 6 Tennessee and later to then-No. 10 LSU has a 2-point conversion in overtime.

“I don’t make those decisions, but I know what a resilient football team this has been,” Coach Nick Saban said following last weekend’s Iron Bowl win over Auburn. “We lost two games on the road against two top 10 teams by four points, so we are a good football team and hopefully people will recognize that.”

Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath kicked the game-winning field goal in a 52-49 win over Alabama on Oct. 15.

Like the Buckeyes, Alabama is idle this week because it also failed to win its division of the conference. But something about the Crimson Tide’s situation is a bit more unique: They have lost two games and no two-loss squad has ever made the four-team field before.

After the 1972 regular season, the title was decided not by selection committees and playoff formats, but by the traditions that governed the sport at the time. USC crushed Ohio State in the Rose Bowl—the contractual matchup between the Pac-8 and Big Ten champions—and laid claim to the national championship. Alabama played in the Cotton Bowl and lost to Texas.

