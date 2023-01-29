College football’s 30 best uniforms ranked ahead of the 2023 season

Which college football programs have the slickest uniforms Entering the 2023 season? New threads, updated templates and alternate jerseys for the upcoming campaign will start to trickle in after spring practice when teams really use social media to get through the dog days of the offseason.

For now, we’ll grade existing options with many of the nation’s most iconic looks at the top. Colorado Coach Deion Sanders once coined the phrase “lalso good, feel good, play good” during his career at Florida State when he helped make the Seminoles’ wine and gold combinations iconic. And now, uniform options are showcased during recruiting visits as the front step inside nearly every program and football facility nationally.

Making the most of your brand is vital in marketing and many of college football’s bluebloods are graced with iconic uniform looks that haven’t changed much — if at all — over the years. Storied programs with multiple Championships rarely take part in the apparel craze but for some, ones not enamored with tradition, new alternates or updated templates of a previous set can be momentum-shifting within the Locker room and and brings energy for those who get to wear it.

Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos, and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile App and get the latest on your team today.

We’ve ranked college football’s 30 best uniforms Entering 2023.