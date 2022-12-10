College football’s 10 stars, darkhorses to watch next season

Label: Frontrunner

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has no plans to leave the Tar Heels and enter the transfer portal, announcing as much with a single tweet earlier this week that squelched speculation in the other direction. One of college football’s top players this season with 35 touchdown passes as the ACC’s Player of the Year, Maye wrote, “could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel,” attaching a pre-game photo of himself inside the tunnel at Kenan Stadium.

Rumors heated up this week after it was reported UNC Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, who helped develop Maye into a Heisman candidate this fall, was leaving the program to fill the same role under new Wisconsin head Coach Luke Fickell.