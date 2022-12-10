College football’s 10 stars, darkhorses to watch next season
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Label: Frontrunner
Second time around the Heisman stage for USC’s star quarterback? Caleb Williams almost led the Trojans to a playoff berth this season on one leg in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but the Trojans’ defense didn’t hold up their end of the bargain. He’ll be the featured attraction at the position with Bryce Young and CJ Stroud expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Name recognition is half the battle in the Heisman conversation and Williams is front and center coming out of this year’s Awards race.
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Label: Frontrunner
UNC quarterback Drake Maye has no plans to leave the Tar Heels and enter the transfer portal, announcing as much with a single tweet earlier this week that squelched speculation in the other direction. One of college football’s top players this season with 35 touchdown passes as the ACC’s Player of the Year, Maye wrote, “could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel,” attaching a pre-game photo of himself inside the tunnel at Kenan Stadium.
Rumors heated up this week after it was reported UNC Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, who helped develop Maye into a Heisman candidate this fall, was leaving the program to fill the same role under new Wisconsin head Coach Luke Fickell.
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Label: Frontrunner
Will Oregon quarterback Bo Nix be willing to play another season of college football under his fifth play-caller in as many seasons? He has a decision to make after a 27-touchdown pass season after completing 71 percent of his passes for 3,338 yards. He has also scored 14 touchdowns this season. Nix was asked recently what goes into his decision on a fifth season in college football or entry into the draft.
“I think it depends on each individual’s personal goals,” Nix said, via Duck Territory. “Some guys are ready to go off and leave college football; some enjoy college football and would like to stay. In my opinion, there is no right or wrong answer. It’s kind of based on each individual guy; some guys are comfortable leaving, some guys would rather stay.”
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Label: Top candidate
After winning 10 games this season with the Huskies Entering the Bowl matchup, the nation’s leader in passing yards emerged as a household name for college football fans on the West Coast as he led Washington to one of its best campaigns in recent years. Michael Penix, Jr. an Indiana transfer, has 4,354 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions Entering Washington’s Alamo Bowl Matchup with No. 2o Texas later this month. In a video posted to social media, Penix said the Huskies’ job “is still not finished” this week.
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Label: Top candidate
You’re going to hear this guy’s name a lot next season, especially if Florida State starts the season inside the top 15 and his numbers are significant in September. Jordan Travis recently announced he was returning to build on the Seminoles’ nine-win campaign, which makes this team one that will challenge Clemson at the top of the ACC. Travis threw for 2,796 yards and 22 touchdowns this fall, while also rushing for seven scores. Pro Football Focus ranked Travis 6th nationally among Power Five quarterbacks in overall grade (90.6) while ESPN’s QBR of 85.3 placed him 7th nationally, per Noles247.
JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Label: Top candidate
If JJ McCarthy plays the way he did against Ohio State this season every week next fall, go ahead and make him one of the favorites. But Michigan’s offense doesn’t have to rely on McCarthy’s heroics through the air for the most part. This team will still be well-oiled on the ground and only ask McCarthy to do what he has to in the passing game. McCarthy has 24 total touchdowns this season and his star may be even brighter coming out of the playoff if the Wolverines are able to finish the deal against TCU and the winner of Georgia-Ohio State.
JT Tuimoloau, DL, Ohio State
Label: Longshot
We know defensive players hardly get any love in the Heisman picture these days, but maybe that changes if JTTuimoloau can have a multi-sack game or two next September. The sophomore had one of college football’s single most impressive defensive performances of all-time against Penn State this fall after finishing with six tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass Breakup – which ended up in the hands of Zach Harrison for his interception – and two Picks of his own, one of which he returned for a touchdown, per Bucknuts. That’s a freakish display of athleticism and there’s more on the way before this guy’s a first-round selection.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
Label: Longshot
Can a running back ever seriously contend for the Heisman in college football’s current landscape? It took a Herculean second half of the season from Derrick Henry in 2015 to capture the award over Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey. Judkins was terrific as a freshman with the Rebels this season and ran away with the SEC’s top freshman accolades. He’ll be a focal point of Lane Kiffin’s offense once again in 2023, but this time around, defenses may have a say in his production. We’re guessing Quinshon Judkins will have debut with odds 40/1 or higher.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Label: Longshot
Surprised to see Shedeur Sanders on the early candidates list for 2023? Don’t be. Depending on how much talent Deion Sanders can acquire ahead of his first season, Colorado’s new quarterback will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. The sophomore threw for 3.83 yards passing and 36 touchdowns at Jackson State and will have several Spotlight opportunities within the Power 5 rankings in 2023. The opener against TCU could be a fire-starter for Sanders’ Heisman campaign.
Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Label: Longshot
It didn’t take long for LSU’s coaching staff to realize the versatile gem they had in freshman Harold Perkins this season. By midseason, Perkins was used in a variety of formations and personnel groupings as a pass-rush force and played his best in big games. They harassed Bryce Young throughout LSU’s win over Alabama in November and followed that up with a four-sack, two-forced fumbles game at Arkansas. It would take a LaVar Arrington-like sophomore season for Perkins to gain Heisman attention or at least LSU staying in title contention.