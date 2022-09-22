College football Writer thinks Auburn is the best destination for Deion Sanders

Online oddsmakers have Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin and Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins as the odds-on favorite to be the next coaches fired, with Harsin reportedly in danger of being removed as early as this weekend.

The head coach candidate that the Auburn fanbase has asked for the most? Deion Sanders.

Andy Staples, in his “Dear Andy” column for The Athletic, was asked about which Power 5 job would be best for “Coach Prime”, as the Jackson State head Coach is commonly referred to, and a list of possibilities was given: Nebraska, Arizona State, Colorado, Auburn, Georgia Tech, or Kansas.

