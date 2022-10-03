College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dublin , Ireland – 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Few college football programs, if any, have had lower Lows than Nebraska this season.

The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim Coach Mickey Joseph era.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button