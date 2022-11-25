College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin’s Decision

Ole Miss head football Coach Lane Kiffin.

OXFORD, MS – OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin isn’t going anywhere.

According to a report from On3, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is planning on sticking with the program.

Kiffin has been linked to the Auburn Tigers job. However, they reportedly plan to stay at Ole Miss.

