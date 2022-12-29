College Football World Reacts to Frenetic Triple-Overtime Finish in Liberty Bowl

To anyone foolish enough to believe that there are too many Bowl games, may I present to you this retort: ​​the 2022 Liberty Bowl.

The casual fan might not get too excited about a Matchup between a pair of 6–6 teams, but the real ones know that this is exactly the type of game to jump off the Rails on a random December weeknight and Captivate the college football viewing world . It happens every year, and this one needs to be seen to be believed.

The Razorbacks raced out to a 31-7 lead in the second quarter and held a 38-20 advantage heading into the fourth. From there, Chaos reigned.

The Jayhawks—appearing in their first Bowl game since the 2008 Insight Bowl—ripped off an 18–0 run, aided by an onside kick recovery that led to a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the game’s final 65 seconds to force overtime. The two teams traded touchdowns for the first two periods, setting up dueling two-point attempts for the third overtime.

After Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson found Rashod Dubinion for the conversion, Kansas was stopped on a reverse pass attempt, sealing a wild 55–53 win for the Hogs.

Given the frantic nature of the finish, there was plenty to talk about on social media in the aftermath of this one. Check out the best of the bunch below.