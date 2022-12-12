College football world prays for Mike Leach amid Mississippi State coach’s medical emergency

Mississippi State’s Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday with what the university described as a “personal health issue,” prompting immediate reaction from much of the college football world as those who know the Bulldogs’ head coach issued prayers and best wishes. Leach — known as one of the most colorful personalities in the sport — is a longtime head coach with stops at MSU, Washington State and Texas Tech.

“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022),” the university said in a statement. “That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.

“MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.”

Below is a look at the reaction from coaches in the industry, many of whom have known Leach for years.