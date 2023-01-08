College Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart’s Father, Sonny, On Saturday – AthlonSports.com

When Georgia takes the field for Monday’s National Championship game against TCU, one of the Bulldogs’ biggest supporters won’t be in the stands.

Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head Coach Kirby, has reportedly been dealing with health issues over the past few weeks. He was unable to make it to the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff Semifinal Matchup against Ohio State last Saturday.

According to the Georgia head coach today, Sonny will not be in attendance for the Bulldogs’ title defense on Monday, either.

