College Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart’s Father, Sonny, On Saturday – AthlonSports.com

When Georgia takes the field for Monday’s National Championship game against TCU, one of the Bulldogs’ biggest supporters won’t be in the stands.

Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head Coach Kirby, has reportedly been dealing with health issues over the past few weeks. He was unable to make it to the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff Semifinal Matchup against Ohio State last Saturday.

According to the Georgia head coach today, Sonny will not be in attendance for the Bulldogs’ title defense on Monday, either.

“It hurts me that he and my mom [Sharon] won’t be here,” Smart said earlier this afternoon.

“But I know it’s the right decision for him. Nothing Worse than watching your parents grow old. It’s like taxes; it’s inevitable. They’re going to get old. And that’s been tough,” the Georgia Skipper told Reporters today.

Kirby Smart also discussed how Sonny was more than just his father, he was his first coach, too.

“He’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way,” Kirby said. “He was a very wise man, a man of few words. I tried to follow his mantra as a coach… I’ve certainly evolved from going to Coach for other people, but a lot of my core beliefs came from the way they ran our programs in high school.”

Kirby’s Georgia Bulldogs will have a chance to repeat as national champions when they square off with TCU on Monday.

Our best wishes go out to the Smart family as we pray for Sonny’s recovery.