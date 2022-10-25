College football Week 9 odds, betting lines: Ohio State, Georgia open as favorites

The last Saturday of October is finally here, setting up an important weekend of rivalries and conference matchups that could go a long way in shaping how the College Football Playoff eventually looks.

There are two major showdowns in the SEC this week: Georgia and Florida both come off bye weeks to meet in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, while undefeated Tennessee, boasting college football’s No. 1 total offense, welcomes Rival Kentucky.

How those games play out should go a long way in determining how important the big Georgia-Tennessee game next weekend will be, too.

Meanwhile in the Big Ten, near-consensus league favorite Ohio State goes on the road to Happy Valley to square off against a Penn State team already at one loss, to Michigan, and with its back against the wall in the East Division chase.

The latest betting lines are out for this weekend’s action across the country. Here’s your first look at where things stand, according to the wise guys.

Your look at college football’s Week 9 odds

All times Eastern and game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Well. 2 Ohio State (-15.5, 61) at No. 13 Penn State. Up to now, the Buckeye offense has strangled just about every defense it’s lined up against, but this will be by far the most hostile atmosphere the team has played in. Penn State is facing a must-win and can’t afford to lose to both the top teams in the division, and on paper although it has a skilled run stop, it had no answer for Michigan two weeks ago. Ohio State packs a bigger punch in all phases. 12 pm on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Well. 1 Georgia (-22.5, 57) vs. Florida. It’s been tough to get a line on the Gators in Billy Napier’s first year. The Highs have been high, and the Lows have been low. Now, quarterback Anthony Richardson, a gifted runner and so-so passer, faces his toughest test against a Georgia defense that paces the SEC allowing both 9.1 points and 247 total yards per game. But the Dawgs have played some close ones, and Florida can run the ball well, 16th nationally at 212 ypg and 7th with 20 touchdowns on the ground. 3:30 pm is CBS and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Well. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (-12.5, 63). Hopefully for the Wildcats, this game should find Will Levis returning at quarterback. When he and lead back Chris Rodriguez are both on the field, special things can happen. Hendon Hooker commands college football’s most productive offense, the key to the Vols’ special season, but now looks ahead to a physical Kentucky front that can get pushed off the line. 7 pm is ESPN and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (-22, 54.5). Don’t expect another repeat of the close, entertaining matchup from last season. Sparty is a shadow of itself since losing Kenneth Walker to the NFL, while Michigan has not only maintained its production from a year ago, but built on it at the running back position. UM is 8th in college football rushing the ball and 3rd with 24 touchdowns on the ground. JJ McCarthy should balance things out throwing against MSU’s slipshod, 111th ranked secondary. 7:30 pm is ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (-1.5, 56.5). A very slim margin for the Wildcats, who had TCU dead to rights in the first half last week before an injury to Adrian Martinez. OSU just beat Texas and has a defense to take it to the conference title game. Both Clubs come in at one loss in Big 12 games, likely taking this game’s loser out of the running for good. 3:30 pm is Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Oklahoma (-1.5, 55.5) at Iowa State. OU’s defense is what it is at this point, but the return of Dillon Gabriel portends well for the Sooners as they try to match opponents point for point.

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (-3, 47). The 1-loss Orange are coming off a close one at Clemson and pit their top 10 defense against an Irish club that still doesn’t have an identity yet.

Well. 7 TCU (-7.5, 69) at West Virginia. The last perfect team in the Big 12, TCU has defeated four straight ranked teams but has to be on the watch for the trap here.

Well. 8 Oregon (-17, 58) at California. The last team to be undefeated in Pac-12 games, Oregon has scored at least 41 in each game since Georgia in an effort to prove that Week 1 disaster was the exception, not the rule.

Well. 10 USC (-15, 75.5) at Arizona. Just one point in a loss at Utah keeps the Trojans from being perfect, complicating their Pac-12 title hopes, but if this team is who they say they are, this should be an easy win.

Well. 15 Ole Miss (-2.5, 55) at Texas A&M. Getting outscored 42-3 after taking a lead at LSU dumped the Rebels to their first loss, but now comes a trip to a reeling Aggie team that just lost three lineman on an offense that wasn’t doing much anyway.

