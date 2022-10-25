College football Week 9 odds, betting lines: Ohio State, Georgia open as favorites

The last Saturday of October is finally here, setting up an important weekend of rivalries and conference matchups that could go a long way in shaping how the College Football Playoff eventually looks.

There are two major showdowns in the SEC this week: Georgia and Florida both come off bye weeks to meet in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, while undefeated Tennessee, boasting college football’s No. 1 total offense, welcomes Rival Kentucky.

How those games play out should go a long way in determining how important the big Georgia-Tennessee game next weekend will be, too.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button