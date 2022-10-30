College football Week 9 heroes, zeroes: Ohio State trending up, Wake in freefall

Week 9 of the college football season provided another opportunity for the national title contenders to make a statement…

… And for the Pretenders to make one of their own.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Here’s your look at the winners and losers from college football’s Week 9 games.

JT Tuimoloau. The defensive lineman had a brilliant performance in Ohio State’s comeback win at Penn State, becoming the second FBS player this century to have at least two interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble in a single game, according to Sports Reference. He also recovered a fumble and added three tackles for loss to round out a dominant showing to hold things down while the Buckeyes’ offense regrouped in the second half.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button