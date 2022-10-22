College football Week 8: Ohio State drubs Iowa, Syracuse-Clemson top plays

Week 8 of the college football season kicked off with a bang, as No. 2 Ohio State thrashed Iowa and No. 5 Clemson came back to stop No. 14 Syracuse.

Now on FOX, it’s a Clash between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon, while No. 20 Texas faces No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Closing things out is an SEC battle between No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State, followed by No. 8 TCU playing host to No. 17 Kansas State.

Here are the top plays from Saturday’s Week 8 slate.

Well. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Neon Nix

Oregon netted a field goal on its first possession, and on its second, Bo Nix began to carve up the Bruins’ defense like sliced ​​ham. He guided the Ducks 71 yards in 10 plays for their first TD of the day, hooking up with Terrance Ferguson on a 17-yard dime for the score. It put Oregon up 10-3.

Track speed

UCLA’s Keegan Jones had a resounding answer for the Ducks’ score, taking a quick pass in the flat and hitting top gear en route to a game-tying 36-yard TD.

Proper placement

Nix kept the ball Rolling in the second quarter, dialing up a beautiful lob to Troy Franklin on a fly route to give the Ducks a 17-10 lead.

Oregon went 54 yards in eight plays on its next drive to double its lead, 24-10.

Well. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Deuces up

Texas’ Bijan Robinson has made a montage of broken tackles, and he added to it in the first quarter for the Longhorns with a 42-yard TD scamper, good for one of his best runs all season.

Worthy recipient

Xavier Worthy’s been making waves for Texas all year, and the big-play wideout Unleashed a tsunami is OK. State with a swift run after the catch to put the Longhorns up 14-10.

Well. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

OH!

It took just one play for Ohio State to seize the momentum of the game.

Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister jumped in front of a Spencer Petras throw for an easy takeaway, giving his Squad possession on Iowa State’s side of the field. The Buckeyes capitalized on the TO with a 46-yard FG to go up 3-0.

Boomerang

Ohio State’s momentum was immediately reversed into a deficit. After coming away with an INT on its first defensive play, it gave away a defensive TD on the opening play of its second drive. Joe Evans plowed through the Buckeyes’ O-line and pummeled CJ Stroud for a strip sack, plucking the loose football for an 11-yard TD.

Give it back!

Ohio State went 75 yards in 10 plays on its next scoring drive, which was heavily reliant on the run game. The team’s defense gave it a chance to extend its lead Midway through the first, forcing Petras into another giveaway for his second TO of the day.

An unsuccessful fake punt attempt from Iowa on its next drive led to another Ohio State FG, giving it a 16-7 edge.

1…2…3!

Three marks the number of turnovers Ohio State swiped from Iowa in the first half. The third: a big-time pick six from Tommy Eichenberg, giving the Buckeyes a 26-10 lead.

Making a name for himself

After not one, but two more forced turnovers to begin the second half, Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. rewarded their defense’s activity with another TD hookup, marking Harrison Jr’s 10th of the season.

Stroud completed a 13-yard scoring Strike to Emeka Egbuka for his second TD throw of the day, giving the Buckeyes a colossal 40-10 lead in the third.

Shoulder shrug

Julian Fleming broke out his best MJ impersonation as he celebrated a huge 79-yard TD early in the fourth.

The pitch-and-catch was Stroud’s third TD, and he followed up that hook-up with yet another — this time a three-yarder to fullback Mitch Rossi — to make it four.

Well. 5 Clemson 27, No. 14 Syracuse 21

Flyin’ by

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker vs. Clemson DE KJ Henry — we think we know which man is winning this foot race. And when it played out in real time, the former skated past the latter for a short-yardage score. The TD tied things at seven early on.

Scoop it. Score it.

Syracuse’s defense was Tenacious in the first half, and after collecting an INT, it kept the Tigers out of the end zone on their next possession in Immaculate fashion: with a fumble return TD, good for 90 yards. Ja’Had Carter was the man of the moment on the play.

One-man band

The Orange offense reared itself again as the second quarter came to a close, crossing the pylon on a Garrett Schrader scamper to close out an eight-play, 68-yard drive. The short run put Syracuse up 21-7.

Changing of the guard?

Syracuse continued its dominance in the second half, coming away with takeaway No. 3 (a Strip and fumble recovery) and No. 4 (DJ Uiagalelei’s second INT). Dabo Swinney saw enough after the second pick, and benched Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter.

They’re gone!

Kubnik’s insertion incited a critical transformation for Clemson. He guided the Tigers to pay dirt on a 15-play, 80-yard drive for their first TD since the first drive, before Will Shipley busted open on a 50-yard romp to put the Tigers ahead 24-21 early in the fourth.

Clemson added another FG to go up 27-21, and on Syracuse’s last vie, RJ Mickens leapt in front of a ball to snatch the game-sealing INT. The win marked 38 straight home wins for the Tigers.

COMING UP:

Well. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

24 Mississippi State Bulldogs MSST +21.5

+700

o61

6 Alabama Crimson Tide AREA – 21.5

-1429

u61



Well. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

17 Kansas State Wildcats K-STATE +3.5

+140

o55

8 TCU Horned Frogs TCU -3.5

-182

u55



BEST OF THE REST:

Jumping ahead

Indiana found the end zone the first time it touched the football against Rutgers, as Jaylin Lucas exploded past the Scarlet Knights’ kickoff team for a 93-yard house call.

