College football Week 4 heroes, zeroes: Rocky Top rising, Miami down bad

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from college football’s full slate of games in Week 4.

DJ Uiagalelei: The Clemson quarterback has been put under the microscope by analysts since last year’s Dismal 10-3 outing. But in four games so far, he’s improved each time out and coming off a Stellar 371-yard, 5 TD showing in a statement win at Wake. Building rapport with his deep threats is a vital step towards getting back to the ACC title and the College Football Playoff. As is a win over a division Rival going into the NC State game next.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button