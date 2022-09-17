College football week 3 analysis: Texas A&M, Texas try to bounce back

Noon

Ok, so Purdue hit that go-ahead TD and the proceeded to commit seven penalties, six of which were accepted. It allowed Syracuse to march for a short game-winning drive to set up a chipshot kickoff of their own. An unhinged finish gives the Hometown Orange an improbably electric win after a 9-3 Halftime score.

Good news for Purdue: they had a go-ahead touchdown late in the game at Syracuse. Bad news: they had 30 yards of penalties which set up an interesting ensuing kickoff. As Syracuse drove to try and win, the Boilermakers committed another penalty to extend their drive.

Aidan O’Connell doesn’t let the pick hold him down. He comes right back to first this deep.

OH NO PURDUE NOT LIKE THIS. Thicc six, Cuse goes up 10.

Northern Illinois is up 31-17 over Northwestern off the turnover late, and that is not great for the Wildcats.

We got us a good one in Syracuse. The Boilermakers were “no tackling, just vibes,” which helped the Orange score on a busted play and add a two-point conversion to go up three late over Purdue. Syracuse had struggled to score a touchdown all game and has already added two in the second half.

If you wanna hop on a plane and head to the Rose Bowl there are plenty of good seats to be had!

There was a late fumble for Northwestern if you’re looking for an upset in this slate. The Wildcats are in a tight game with Southern Illinois and despite a decent drive, coughed the ball up to their spoiler-minded opponent with around eight minutes left.

Not great when you make a conference opponent look like UConn

Annnnnd it didn’t take long for Gamecocks fans to decide that this one was over:

Here’s another one from Bowers … wow:

It seems some Nebraska fans have an opinion on the future of the coaching staff

BROCK. BOWERS. The Dawgs are top 21-0.

South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger played quarterback in high school, so it should be no surprise that as a punter, he can work a safety like this on the fake. It was a great play to extend the drive, but Georgia’s defense still kept them out of the end zone.

Georgia’s defense is good enough that you can’t give them the gift of a turnover like this, but South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler underthrows this wheel route and the Dawgs took over using a subsequent drive to take a 14-point lead.

Gotta keep on the QB draw! Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel takes this one 61-yards to the house

Behold, perhaps the most adventurous fair catch decision you’ll see all season.

Midday

BYU vs. Oregon (-3.5), 3:30 p.m

As mentioned earlier, Oregon got punked by a supremely physical Georgia team in Week 1. BYU will also try to play a brand of bully ball against the Ducks, and as Oregon tries to establish an identity in the Dan Lanning era, a win over a solid Cougars team would be a great start.

Penn State vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m

The Nittany Lions go on the road for the rematch of last year’s tight game in Happy Valley. Both these teams boast talented defensive fronts and quarterback situations that span between average and borderline experimental. Auburn is still fiddling with how to deploy its two quarterbacks (sometimes doing so at the same time) and struggled to dispatch San Jose State last week at home. Penn State’s Sean Clifford is established as a starter, and you know what you’re getting with him. The Nittany Lions feel that’s fine for now, although Talented freshman Drew Allar Waits in the wings.

Night

Mississippi State (-2.5) vs. LSU, 6 p.m

Mississippi State comes home after a late-night win in Arizona last week to play their SEC opener on the Bayou. This is also the first conference game for new Coach Brian Kelly, whose tenure has gotten off to a rocky start. After a tune-up game against Southern last week, have the Tigers fixed the issues that plagued them in their wild loss against Florida State?

Texas Tech vs. NC State, 7 p.m

The Red Raiders had a big home win over Houston last week and host an NC State team that continues its treacherous non-conference slate. They escaped Greenville, North Carolina with a win over ECU in Week 1. Now Lubbock is next.

UTSA vs. Texas (-12), 8 p.m

There would be nothing more Texas than acquitted themselves well in a big game and then losing to a team that—while a legitimate threat—they should deal with. Hudson Card is back as the starting QB with Quinn Ewers out for a significant time, and Texas’ offense features significantly less of a vertical passing threat without Ewers behind center. But Texas’ defense offers a ton of optimism after its strong showing against Alabama. Part of Texas getting “back” will be bringing that same intensity again this week.

Miami vs. Texas A&M (-6), 9 p.m

There’s no game that loses its juice more than this matchup. Case in point: you will note that College GameDay is at Appalachian State and not College Station. The sport’s preeminent pregame show will celebrate the team that won last week in College Station rather than the Aggies. A&M plays host to a Miami team that wants to find a way to establish itself this season, and making an emphatic statement in this game and sending A&M as a program rapidly spiraling even further from the preseason expectations it had would be just the thing to do that.

Fresno State vs. USC (-12), 10:30 p.m

USC is going to score a ton of points … that much is almost guaranteed given what they’ve shown in the first two weeks. The problem is that they’re going to give up a bunch of points to someone who doesn’t seem to hand them the ball at will. USC has eight takeaways this season (two fumble recoveries and six interceptions) and also had multiple defensive scores in Week 1. Eventually that success is not going to continue … and if it stops this week, Fresno State’s Jake Haener is well equipped to take advantage .