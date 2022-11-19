College Football Week 12 Schedule: Conference Races are starting to wrap up

All across the college football landscape, teams are jockeying for position in their conferences and divisions, trying to get themselves into position for a shot at a conference title game. With just two Saturdays remaining in the regular season, many of these races will be decided this weekend.

The Big Ten in particular has some funky math that could yield a 5-way tie for the West division title at the end of the season. That possibility depends on a few things happening this weekend, including Wisconsin beating Nebraska and Minnesota beating Iowa, but it’s still very much a possibility. In the East, of course, the title will come down to Michigan vs. Ohio State next weekend, with both teams getting tuneup games this weekend.

The SEC, however, is already locked in, as Georgia will face LSU in the title game in a few weeks. Both of those teams clinched their divisions and tiebreakers last week and will face off in Atlanta on December 3rd. Likewise, the ACC’s division winners are set with Clemson and North Carolina due to meet in that conference’s championship.

Outside of those two conferences, however, most of the spots in other title games remain up for grabs. The Pac-12 in particular has some intrigue, as Oregon plays Utah in the game of the week with the winner likely going on to the title game. Meanwhile, USC can clinch a spot with a win over UCLA, but if the Trojans lose, it would introduce some Chaos with a number of teams with just two losses getting into the mix.

Tune in for today’s games to see how Positioning stacks up heading into the final week of the season.