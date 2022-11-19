College Football Week 12 open thread

Week 12 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 11 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) @ Kentucky Wildcats (6-4), 3:30 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Georgia -21 1/2, O/U 47 1/2

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) @ Maryland Terrapins (6-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings Oddp: Ohio State -27, O/U 63

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) @ #3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0), 12 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Michigan -17, O/U 41 1/2

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) @ Baylor Bears (6-4), 12 p.m.

DraftKings Oddp: TCU -2 1/2, O/U 57 1/2

#5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) @ South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4), 7 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Tennessee -23, O/U 66 1/2

UAB Blazers (5-5) @ #6 LSU Tigers (8-2), 9 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: LSU -15 1/2, O/U 50 1/2

#7 USC Trojans (9-1) @ #16 UCLA Bruins (8-2), 8 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: USC -2, O/U 76 1/2

Austin Peay Governors (7-3) @ #8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2), 12 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Alabama -42

Miami Hurricanes (5-5) @ #9 Clemson Tigers (9-1), 3:30 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Clemson -19, O/U 47 1/2

#10 Utah Utes (8-2) @ #12 Oregon Ducks (8-2), 10:30 p.m.

DraftKings Oddp: Utah -2 1/2, O/U 60 1/2

#11 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-6), 3:30 pm

DraftKings Oddp: Penn State -18 1/2, O/U 44 1/2

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6) @ #13 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1), 5:30 p.m.

DraftKings Oddp: North Carolina -21, O/U 63

#14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5), 7:30 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Ole Miss -1 1/2, O/U 67 1/2

Colorado Buffaloes (1-9) @ #15 Washington Huskies (8-2), 9 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Washington -30 1/2, O/U 61 1/2

Navy Midshipmen (3-7) @ #17 UCF Knights (8-2), 11 am

DraftKings Oddp: UCF -15 1/2, O/U 53

Boston College Eagles (3-7) @ #18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3), 2:30 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Notre Dame -20 1/2, O/U 42 1/2

#19 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) @ West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6), 2 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Kansas State -8, O/U 54 1/2

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rajun Cajuns (5-5) @ #20 Florida State Seminoles (7-3), 12 p.m.

DraftKings Oddp: Florida State -25, O/U 53

#22 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) @ Temple Owls (3-7), 4 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Cincinnati -17, O/U 49 1/2

#24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) @ Oklahoma Sooners (5-5), 7:30 p.m

DraftKings Oddp: Oklahoma State -7, O/U 67

#25 Oregon State Beavers (7-3) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7), 2:15 pm

DraftKings Oddp: Oregon State -7, O/U 53 1/2

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL Draftniks twitter feed: