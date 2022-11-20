College football TV show gets awkward as Peter Burns Jokes about Ben Watson’s wife

One attempt at a joke on the SEC Network set led to a tense and awkward moment between analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson on Saturday.

It all went down at Halftime of the Florida vs. Vanderbilt game. The crew — Burns, Watson, Chris Doeren, and Takeo Spikes — were joking around about the suits they were wearing.

Burns made a comment about Watson’s suit being the only light-colored one on set.

“As long as I get a text from my wife that says I look good,” Watson said. “Send me the text, baby. Send me the text.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button