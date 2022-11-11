College football TV schedule: Week 11 games you should be watching

Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November Marches on, we’re on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races.

And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for these coveted spots.

Georgia, the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, can clinch the SEC East title on Saturday with a win on the road, while newly ranked No. 4 TCU has a shot to book a spot in the Big 12 title game if it can win away, too.

