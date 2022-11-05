College football TV schedule: How to watch Georgia-Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment

As it generally does in the month of November, the SEC takes center stage Saturday with a game of massive importance on the national level (Tennessee-Georgia) and another of sizable merit on the conference level (Alabama-LSU). The general feeling is that the College Football Playoff will, as usual, have two spots reserved for SEC teams, and we will know a bit more about who those teams might be when Saturday is done.

If Tulane defeats Tulsa, it will reach eight wins for only the 14th time in the program’s history and for the first time since 2002. The Green Wave also is ranked for the first time since 1998 (though Strangely it sits behind a Kansas State team it beat Sept. 17 ). The past two games between Tulane and Tulsa have been memorable, although neither has gone in the Green Wave’s favor. Last season, Green Wave all-time leading scorer Merek Glover missed a 26-yard field goal to win it near the end of regulation, and the Golden Hurricane won in overtime. The year before, Tulsa scored on a 37-yard touchdown pass on the last play of regulation to tie the score, then won in the second overtime on a 96-yard pick-six. … North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been sneakily climbing the Heisman Trophy odds boards, with 29 touchdown passes (tied for the national lead with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud) and only three interceptions in 275 pass attempts. Maye and the Tar Heels visit Virginia, which is allowing only 6.1 yards per attempt (tied for 11th nationally) and has surrendered only seven touchdown passes (tied for 10th). …

The Tennessee-Georgia The winner is almost certain to represent the SEC East in the conference championship game. After Saturday, the Volunteers have games remaining against Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, while the Bulldogs have only Mississippi State and Kentucky left in SEC play. And frankly, it’s hard to see the Winner Saturday not advancing to the College Football Playoff, even if it should fall to the SEC West Champion in the title game. The game probably will come down to Tennessee’s defense, which was bailed out by the Volunteers’ go-go offense in close wins over Florida and Alabama but stifled Kentucky last weekend, allowing only 98 passing yards and 3.3 yards per play. Look for Georgia to slow things down on offense to limit Tennessee’s chances on offense because the Volunteers generally don’t need much time to score: Tennessee is averaging a national-best 49.4 points. …

Before Georgia-Tennessee, ranking this century’s ‘Games of the Century’