College football TV schedule for Week 9

Penn State hosts Ohio State in yet another chance for the Nittany Lions to knock off a top-10 team. The Nittany Lions are 0-10 against the poll elite since they beat No. 6 Wisconsin the 2016 Big Ten Championship game, and their first attempt at a big upset this season didn’t go well: Two weeks ago, No. 5 Michigan steamrolled Penn State, 41-17, rushing for 418 yards in the process. Ohio State has put up some breathtaking numbers against a pretty weak schedule this season. The Buckeyes are 36 for 36 on red-zone scoring opportunities, with touchdowns on 31 of those possessions; they gain a national-best 7.8 yards on average every time they snap the ball; and they haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown since a garbage-time score by Wisconsin on Sept. 24. … Syracuse led Clemson for three quarters last weekend before faltering in the fourth, and now the Orange looks to bounce back against Notre Dame. Only one team (Rutgers) has been Worse than the Fighting Irish when it comes to allowing opponents to score touchdowns on red-zone possessions: Notre Dame’s foes have crossed the goal line on 14 of 17 trips past its 20-yard line. …