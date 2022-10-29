College football TV schedule for Week 9
Next week, we get Georgia-Tennessee (plus the return of midweek MACtion). This week, we get … a nationally televised ABC game featuring a Nebraska team that fired its Coach in early September! Hope for the best.
Penn State hosts Ohio State in yet another chance for the Nittany Lions to knock off a top-10 team. The Nittany Lions are 0-10 against the poll elite since they beat No. 6 Wisconsin the 2016 Big Ten Championship game, and their first attempt at a big upset this season didn’t go well: Two weeks ago, No. 5 Michigan steamrolled Penn State, 41-17, rushing for 418 yards in the process. Ohio State has put up some breathtaking numbers against a pretty weak schedule this season. The Buckeyes are 36 for 36 on red-zone scoring opportunities, with touchdowns on 31 of those possessions; they gain a national-best 7.8 yards on average every time they snap the ball; and they haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown since a garbage-time score by Wisconsin on Sept. 24. … Syracuse led Clemson for three quarters last weekend before faltering in the fourth, and now the Orange looks to bounce back against Notre Dame. Only one team (Rutgers) has been Worse than the Fighting Irish when it comes to allowing opponents to score touchdowns on red-zone possessions: Notre Dame’s foes have crossed the goal line on 14 of 17 trips past its 20-yard line. …
Oklahoma State visits Kansas State, and the Winner will be able to keep within shouting distance of unbeaten TCU in the Big 12 standings (although the Horned Frogs have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys and Wildcats after beating both over the past two weeks). The loser probably can forget about playing in the conference championship game. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez lasted only one drive in last weekend’s loss to TCU, rushing for 19 yards before leaving with a lower-body injury Originally suffered Oct. 8 against Iowa State, and his status for Saturday’s game is unclear. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders also has been dinged up, although he was healthy enough to throw for 391 yards in last weekend’s comeback win over Texas. The Cowboys struggled to stop the Longhorns on the ground, allowing 204 total yards and 6.5 yards per carry, and the Wildcats are 11th nationally at 232.1 rushing yards per game. …
Kentucky and Tennessee will meet as ranked opponents for just the third time and first since 1951. The teams offer deeply contrasting styles on offense, with the Volunteers ranking seventh nationally in terms of seconds per play (20.6) and the Wildcats ahead of only Air Force at 30.6 seconds per play. Defensively, Kentucky will look to limit a Tennessee offense that has had 49 plays from scrimmage go for at least 20 yards this season (eighth in the country) and 32 plays gain at least 30 yards (No. 1 in the nation). The Volunteers have accomplished all that Mostly without wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who had 12 touchdown catches last season but hasn’t played since Sept. 17 because of a high-ankle sprain (he may return Saturday).