College football TV schedule for Week 4

Duke and Kansas meet with a Final Four berth on the line! Wait, what month is this? September? So you’re telling me that Duke and Kansas are playing a football game that’s actually worth watching? And they’re both undefeated more than one week into the season? Whoa, I need to sit down for this. But, yes, it’s true, the 3-0 Blue Devils traveling to face the 3-0 Jayhawks in college football is a thing that exists. Kansas is a 7.5-point favoriteas of this writing, and it hasn’t given that many points against a Power Five opponent since the Halcyon days of 2009 , which also was the most recent season the Jayhawks cracked the Associated Press top 25. After winning all of three road games between 2010 and 2021, Kansas has won two already this season, upsetting West Virginia and Houston and coming from behind in each. But it also ranks 86th nationally in defensive success rate and is particularly susceptible to the pass, and Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has completed 72.7 percent of his passes this season (ninth in the nation) on his way to a 183.69 rating (10th). …

Death, taxes and Florida beating Tennessee. It has been almost a given for the majority of this century, with the Gators winning 16 of their past 17 meetings with the Volunteers. But now, with Florida coming off a loss to Kentucky and a very Shaky win over a bad South Florida team and Tennessee averaging 52 points in three victories, the The Volunteers are around a 10.5-point favorite over the Gatorswhich would be the first time Tennessee has given double digits to its SEC East Rival if it stands. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson got all sorts of notice after rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the Gators’ season-opening win over Utah, but that game now seems as if it took place years ago. Since then, Richardson has rushed for a grand total of 28 yards while completing only 45.3 percent of his passes, with zero touchdowns and four interceptions (he didn’t throw for a score in the Utah win, either). Florida does not have good backup quarterback options, so Coach Billy Napier has been limiting Richardson’s designed runs in recent games to keep him healthy. Obviously, that might have to change. …