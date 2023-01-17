College football transfer Walker Howard trending to Ole Miss: reports

Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU’s quarterback rotation.

Now, the Consensus appears to be building that Howard will land back in the SEC West for the 2023 season, and Ole Miss is the favorite to land him.

Football Insider Glenn Guilbeau reported that Howard had an “outstanding visit” to Ole Miss on Friday and Saturday before taking in TCU on Sunday.

And it looks like the Rebels are “close” to signing Howard after he met with head Coach Lane Kiffin, co-offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach Charlie Weiss, Jr.

Why Walker Howard left LSU

Guilbeau reported that Howard elected to leave LSU after head Coach Brian Kelly could not guarantee that he would have equal reps as projected No. 2 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Which means that Howard would have in all likelihood entered the 2023 football season as the No. 3 behind starter Jayden Daniels and backup Nussmeier.

Other analysts also project Ole Miss

The report follows a trio of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from analysts who also project Ole Miss will sign Howard this offseason.

National Analyst Chris Hummer, Ole Miss Reporter David Johnson, and TCU Reporter Jeremy Clark all predict that the Rebels will secure the quarterback.

Howard, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from St. Thomas More (La.), played in two games for LSU this past season.

247Sports called Howard a five-star prospect and the industry-generated Composite ranked him as the No. 5 quarterback nationally and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Louisiana.

(Guilbeau)

