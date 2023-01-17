College football transfer Walker Howard trending to Ole Miss: reports

Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU’s quarterback rotation.

Now, the Consensus appears to be building that Howard will land back in the SEC West for the 2023 season, and Ole Miss is the favorite to land him.

Football Insider Glenn Guilbeau reported that Howard had an “outstanding visit” to Ole Miss on Friday and Saturday before taking in TCU on Sunday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button