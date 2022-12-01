College football transfer Portal tracker for 2023: Updates, news

Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season.

Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players including quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison, both of whom transferred to USC, and the likes of wide receiver Jermaine Burton and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who pledged to Alabama.

What does the offseason hold as we look ahead to the 2023 football season? Going by the new NCAA rules, the Portal is set to open the day after College Football Playoff selection, which this year is Monday, Dec. 5.

