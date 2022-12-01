College football transfer Portal tracker for 2023: Updates, news

Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season.

Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players including quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison, both of whom transferred to USC, and the likes of wide receiver Jermaine Burton and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who pledged to Alabama.

What does the offseason hold as we look ahead to the 2023 football season? Going by the new NCAA rules, the Portal is set to open the day after College Football Playoff selection, which this year is Monday, Dec. 5.

This year, the NCAA introduced a new rule including dates for when players can enter the Portal and not lose a year of eligibility: the first window is open for 45 days from Dec. 5 Thu Jan. 18, and the second from May 1-15.

Here’s your look at the best players who have decided to enter the transfer portal and try their luck with a new school next fall.

The top players in the college football transfer Portal

Check back here during transfer Portal season to see where college football’s top players are heading in 2023

WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma ⟶ ??. The now-former Oklahoma wide receiver was a five-star Recruit according to Rivals and a Consensus top 25 overall prospect by most services, catching 19 passes for 378 yards and 4 TDs this season, and had 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

WR Traeshon Holden: Alabama ⟶ ??. Holden, originally a top 50 overall Recruit from California, was second on the Crimson Tide with 6 touchdown catches and was fourth with 331 receiving yards.

QB Hudson Card: Texas ⟶ ??. The quarterback lost the competition to Quinn Ewers coming into this season but still saw action after Ewers’ injury, passing for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He has 11 TDs and 2 Picks in his career.

QB Alex Padilla: Iowa ⟶ ??. Despite sitting behind Spencer Petras, the backup appeared in two games this year, losses to Ohio State and Nebraska, and in his Hawkeye career has three TD passes and four interceptions.

WR Dominic Lovett: Missouri ⟶ ??. The sophomore wide receiver was sixth in the SEC with 56 catches and third with 846 receiving yards, scoring three of the team’s 12 passing touchdowns on the year.

QB Cade McNamara: Michigan ⟶ ??. The quarterback helped revive Michigan’s fortunes last season, helping lead the program to its first College Football Playoff berth, throwing for over 2,500 yards with 15 scores and 6 picks before losing the job to JJ McCarthy early in 2022 and then suffering a leg injury that needed surgery.

WR Dont’e Thornton: Oregon ⟶ ??. The sophomore wideout was fourth on the Ducks in receiving production, catching 17 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown.

QB Jeff Sims: Georgia Tech ⟶ ??. A three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, Sims started the first seven games of this season before injuring his foot. He has 4,464 career passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

QB Hank Bachmeier: Boise State ⟶ ??. The Broncos’ four-year starter at quarterback has over 6,000 career passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 19 picks and should have two years of eligibility left.

LB Justin Wright: Tulsa ⟶ ??. The linebacker had 101 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two intercepted passes this season.

QB Davis Brin: Tulsa ⟶ ??. Brin decided to transfer after Tulsa fired head Coach Phillip Montgomery. He passed for 2,138 yards in nine games while hitting 59.2% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

QB Malik Hornsby: Arkansas ⟶ ??. The redshirt sophomore from Texas played in 15 games over the last two seasons and started his first game this year against LSU. He’s 18 of 39 passing in his career with one score and two picks and is known as a skilled runner, adding 307 yards rushing on 52 attempts.

CB Avery Helm: Florida ⟶ ??. The corner started four games for the Gators early in the year before seeing more limited action, not playing in the final two games of the season. The former 4-star from Texas had a pass breakup.

QB Connor Bazelak: Indiana ⟶ ??. The former Missouri transfer played most of the season as IU’s starter, hitting under 60% of his passes in seven games, passing for 13 scores and 10 picks.

RB Byron Cardwell: Oregon ⟶ ??. In two years with the Ducks, the former 4-star prospect was set to take a larger role after playing well as a true freshman after CJ Verdell’s injury in 2021, but Cardwell played in just two games this season, running for a touchdown on 11 attempts.

