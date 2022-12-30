College football transfer portal: Tanner Mordecai on the move for 2023

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has elected to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Mordecai initially emerged as a backup for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma since coming out of Waco as a former four-star prospect in high school.

But he transferred to SMU and went on to critical acclaim as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback, passing for 7,152 yards with 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes at the school.

