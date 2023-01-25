College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Safeties

Who are the best and brightest safeties in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Safeties

It’s one of the weaker positions in this year’s transfer portal, but there are still plenty of good safeties about to step in and start right away. There are a whole lot of nice players – and there will be some leading tacklers in this group – but there might not be a slew of superstars.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top safeties in the 2023 college football transfer Portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 safeties in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Thomas Harper

New School: Notre Dame

Former School: Oklahoma State

14 Donovan McMillon

New School: Pitt

Former School: Florida

13 Jonathan McGill

New School: SMU

Former School: Stanford

12 Myles Slusher

New School: Arkansas

Former School: Colorado

11 to CJ Baskerville

New School: Texas Tech

Former School: San Diego State

10 Robert Rahimi

New School: SMU

Former School: Liberty

9 Avantae Williams

New School: Maryland

Former School: Miami

8 Jason Maitre

New School: Badger State

Former School: Boston College

7 Tysheem Johnson

New School: UNDECIDED

Former School: Be Miss

6 Reggie Pearson

New School: Oklahoma

Former School: Texas Tech

5 Jack Henderson

New School: Minnesota

Former School: SE Louisiana

4 Ja’Had Carter

New School: Ohio State

Former School: Syracuse

3 Al Walcott

New School: Arkansas

Former School: Baylor

2 Jalen Catalon

New School: Texas

Former School: Arkansas

1 Jordan Anderson

New School: UCLA

Former School: Bowling Green

