College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Safeties

Who are the best and brightest safeties in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

It’s one of the weaker positions in this year’s transfer portal, but there are still plenty of good safeties about to step in and start right away. There are a whole lot of nice players – and there will be some leading tacklers in this group – but there might not be a slew of superstars.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top safeties in the 2023 college football transfer Portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 safeties in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Thomas Harper

New School: Notre Dame
Former School: Oklahoma State

14 Donovan McMillon

New School: Pitt
Former School: Florida

13 Jonathan McGill

New School: SMU
Former School: Stanford

12 Myles Slusher

New School: Arkansas
Former School: Colorado

11 to CJ Baskerville

New School: Texas Tech
Former School: San Diego State

10 Robert Rahimi

New School: SMU
Former School: Liberty

9 Avantae Williams

New School: Maryland
Former School: Miami

8 Jason Maitre

New School: Badger State
Former School: Boston College

7 Tysheem Johnson

New School: UNDECIDED
Former School: Be Miss

6 Reggie Pearson

New School: Oklahoma
Former School: Texas Tech

5 Jack Henderson

New School: Minnesota
Former School: SE Louisiana

4 Ja’Had Carter

New School: Ohio State
Former School: Syracuse

3 Al Walcott

New School: Arkansas
Former School: Baylor

2 Jalen Catalon

New School: Texas
Former School: Arkansas

1 Jordan Anderson

New School: UCLA
Former School: Bowling Green

