College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Safeties
Who are the best and brightest safeties in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Safeties
It’s one of the weaker positions in this year’s transfer portal, but there are still plenty of good safeties about to step in and start right away. There are a whole lot of nice players – and there will be some leading tacklers in this group – but there might not be a slew of superstars.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top safeties in the 2023 college football transfer Portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 safeties in the transfer portal you need to know.
15 Thomas Harper
New School: Notre Dame
Former School: Oklahoma State
14 Donovan McMillon
New School: Pitt
Former School: Florida
13 Jonathan McGill
New School: SMU
Former School: Stanford
12 Myles Slusher
New School: Arkansas
Former School: Colorado
11 to CJ Baskerville
New School: Texas Tech
Former School: San Diego State
10 Robert Rahimi
New School: SMU
Former School: Liberty
9 Avantae Williams
New School: Maryland
Former School: Miami
8 Jason Maitre
New School: Badger State
Former School: Boston College
7 Tysheem Johnson
New School: UNDECIDED
Former School: Be Miss
6 Reggie Pearson
New School: Oklahoma
Former School: Texas Tech
5 Jack Henderson
New School: Minnesota
Former School: SE Louisiana
4 Ja’Had Carter
New School: Ohio State
Former School: Syracuse
3 Al Walcott
New School: Arkansas
Former School: Baylor
2 Jalen Catalon
New School: Texas
Former School: Arkansas
1 Jordan Anderson
New School: UCLA
Former School: Bowling Green
