College football transfer Brennan Armstrong Picks NC State for 2023

College football transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong has confirmed he will play for NC State in the 2023 football season.

In his three seasons at Virginia, Armstrong completed 668 of 1,106 passes (61 percent) for 8,776 yards with 56 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Armstrong will replace Devin Leary, the quarterback who himself transferred out of NC State this offseason, Landing at Kentucky.

