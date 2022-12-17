College football transfer 4-star QB Nick Evers lands at Wisconsin

First-year Wisconsin head Coach Luke Fickell worked fast to improve his quarterback room through the college football transfer portal, adding former Oklahoma prospect Nick Evers to his roster on Saturday.

Evers confirmed his decision on Twitter.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Evers was a former top 130 overall national prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class and earned a Consensus four-star rating from the major services coming out of Flower Mound, Texas.

Evers Originally pledged to Florida coming out of high school but flipped his commitment to Oklahoma, sitting behind Dillon Gabriel this past season, throwing one pass in the game against Texas but seeing no other action.

Gabriel will return to the Sooners next season and Wisconsin saw the transfer of former starting quarterback Graham Mertz out of the program this offseason, leaving Fickell with a mandate to locate a new starter as he looks to open up the Badgers’ offense.

Evers has four years of eligibility remaining in his college football career and is eligible to play next season for Wisconsin.

The Badgers also recently earned the commitment of three-star 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue and have freshman Myles Burkett on the roster.

