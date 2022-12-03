College football top plays: TCU-Kansas State heads to OT

Week 14 of the college football season features a handful of highly anticipated matchups to end the year, starting with No. 3 TCU playing host to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas.

Later, No. 14 LSU faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta, while No. 22 UCF takes on No. 18 Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship in New Orleans.

Closing things out on FOX is the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, featuring Purdue up against No. 2 Michigan, and Neighbors No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina meeting in the ACC Championship game.

Here are the top plays from Saturday’s slate!

Well. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU

Is TCU regardless of what happens today?

Well. 4 USC went down in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night, losing 47-24 to Utah. Following USC’s loss, several think TCU is a lock to make the College Football Playoff with its 12-0 record.

TCU’s dynamic duo already linking up

Quentin Johnston’s ankle looked just fine early as he caught a 53-yard pass from Max Duggan on TCU’s second play of the game.

TCU is top first

The Horned Frogs completed their 13-play opening drive with a touchdown pass from Duggan to Taye Barber.

Bold call leads to big score

In the final seconds of the first quarter, Kansas State opted to go for it on fourth down. The decision paid off as Will Howard found Ben Sinnott in the flat on the play action. Sinnott didn’t only get the first down, he ran into the end zone for the 6-yard score to make it 7-7.

Walk in, Will

Kansas State’s quarterback was able to get into the end zone with ease as the option worked to throw off TCU’s defense and the Wildcats took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Tough TCU stop

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn wasn’t able to get the yard needed on fourth down as he ran into a wall of Horned Frogs, giving TCU the ball and good field position late in the first half.

TCU turns it back over

Johnston looked like he was going to get the Horned Frogs right into scoring territory with a big 31-yard catch on their first play after the fourth-down stop. However, the star receiver made an uncharacteristic mistake and fumbled the ball, giving Kansas State the ball back.

TCU saved from a safety

A weird play on the Horned Frogs’ opening drive of the second half took place when Duggan pumped and faked a pass as a Wildcats defender hit the ball out of his hand. The ball rolled into the end zone and was recovered by a TCU Offensive lineman, giving Kansas State two points and a 16-10 lead.

However, the review determined that Duggan’s pump fake met the criteria of a throwing motion for a pass, thus ruling it an incomplete pass and negating two points for Kansas State.

Kansas State goes up double digits!

The Wildcats still got their points anyway after the safety was taken away. Howard found RJ Garcia II on a 25-yard seam pass to give the Wildcats a 21-10 lead early in the second half.

TCU gets a break

After another Offensive drive stalled, TCU was set to give the ball back to Kansas State down by 11. However, the Wildcats muffed the punt and seemed to hand some momentum back to the Horned Frogs.

Can’t tackle Kendre

TCU took advantage of the muffed punt and Kendre Miller got the Horned Frogs into the end zone on a six-yard run to cut Kansas State’s lead to 21-17.

Big Blow but a big gain

Duggan took a big hit from a Kansas State defender right after he threw the ball, but it didn’t have an effect on the play as Johnston was open downfield to complete the 51-yard reception to get TCU going as it searches to take the lead

Duggan says “d’oh!”

TCU was in a spot to at least cut the lead to one, but Duggan’s pass on a fade route in the end zone fell short, allowing Julius Brents to make the interception.

Deuces!

Kansas State’s star running back hit the jets to score a 44-yard touchdown to help his team take a 28-17 lead and put TCU back in another two-score hole.

Along the way, Vaughn might have snatched a TCU defender’s ankles.

Taking one for the team

Barber came up with a huge grab for TCU on fourth down. It came with a price though as he was on the wrong end of a hard hit, staying on the ground for a few moments before leaving the game.

TCU ended up kicking a field goal later in the drive to cut Kansas State’s lead to 28-20.

Duggan putting the team on his back

TCU’s quarterback ran for 95 yards in one drive, including a 19-yard run on fourth-and-2, a 40-yard carry to get into the red zone, and an eight-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to two.

Duggan was gassed after the touchdown run, but collected himself just enough to complete a pass to Jared Wiley to tie the game with 1:51 remaining.

Kendre can’t get in

TCU ends the opening drive of overtime empty-handed after Miller’s fourth-and-goal run at the 1-yard-line resulted in a jam, allowing Kansas State to win the Big 12 title with any score.

