College football top plays: Purdue-Michigan in action; Kansas State upsets TCU

Week 14 of the college football season features a handful of highly anticipated matchups to end the year. To open the day, No. 3 TCU lost its first game of the season, falling 31-28 to No. 10 Kansas State in overtime of the Big 12 Championship.

Well. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the SEC Championship in Atlanta, while No. 18 Tulane took down No. 22 UCF 45-28 in the American Athletic Conference Championship in New Orleans.

Closing things out on FOX is the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, featuring Purdue versus No. 2 Michigan, and No. 9 Clemson taking on No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship game.

Here are the top plays from Saturday’s slate!

Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan

Michigan D starts strong

Michigan’s defense made its presence known on the opening possession of the game. After forcing Purdue into a third-and-13, defensive end Jaylen Harrell sacked Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Michigan TD

On the seventh play of Michigan’s opening drive, quarterback JJ McCarthy hit tight end Colston Loveland for a remarkable 25-yard touchdown catch.

What a drive!

Purdue evened up the score on its second drive of the game.

The drive featured a trio of receptions from wide receiver Charlie Jones and ended with running back Devin Mockobee punching in the score.

Well. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina

UNC strikes first

After Clemson went three-and-out to begin the game, North Carolina put together an 11-play touchdown drive. Quarterback Drake Maye finished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Clemson strikes back

Cade Klubnik checked in at quarterback for Clemson and helped orchestrate a touchdown drive that ended with him hitting tight end Davis Allen for a goal-line score.

Clemson capitalizes on a turnover

Clemson recovered a fumble from Maye, and it took two plays to turn it into points. After a 19-yard trick-play completion to Klubnik, running back Phil Mafah punched in a 4-yard score. Clemson took a 14-7 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Well. 18 Tulane 45, No. 22 UCF 28

Tulane strikes early

UCF picked up just one first down on the game’s opening possession. Tulane’s first possession went much differently.

A nine-play drive was capped off by quarterback Michael Pratt hitting wide receiver Shae Wyatt for a 10-yard touchdown, giving Tulane a 7-0 lead.

UCF capitalizes

Tulane failed to convert a fourth-and-1 from its own 32-yard line, and UCF made them pay.

While it took eight plays, Xavier Townsend got the Knights on the board with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. The score cut Tulane’s lead to 10-7.

Tulane finds the end zone

On the fourth play of Tulane’s next drive, Pratt found wide receiver Lawrence Keys, who proceeded to run around UCF’s defense for a 43-yard touchdown. The Green Wave took a 17-7 lead, which was the score at halftime.

Another long score

Tulane came out of Halftime in style. After picking up a first down on second-and-5, running back Tyjae Spears found a way to evade a series of UCF Defenders and make his way into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown. The score gave Tulane a 24-7 lead.

Won’t go away

On the sixth play of a fourth-quarter drive, running back RJ Harvey hit Hudson for a 49-yard trick-play touchdown, his second score of the game.

Down to one score

UCF forced and recovered another Tulane fumble and took advantage. On the fourth play of the possession, UCF running back Isaiah Bowser ran in a 10-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to three.

Tulane does it again

On the fourth play of Tulane’s next drive, Pratt threw his fourth touchdown of the game. This one was a 60-yard pass to Wyatt, who ran through the UCF defense for his second touchdown of the game.

Back in control

UCF turned it over on downs, and it took four plays for Tulane to make them pay. Pratt ran it in from 18 yards out, giving Tulane a 45-28 lead — that would be the final score.

Well. 1 Georgia 50, No. 14 LSU 30

YIKES!

LSU went scoreless on the opening possession of the game, but its defense forced a three-and-out from Georgia. On LSU’s next possession, its offense sets up a 31-yard field goal attempt. Then Chaos ensued.

Georgia blocked the field goal attempt, with Chris Smith running it back to the house for the game’s first score.

Got that back!

LSU quickly got that touchdown back.

On the third play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Jayden Daniels hit wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 53-yard touchdown, evening the score at seven.

Georgia answers

The Bulldogs scored their first offensive touchdown in the closing moments of the first quarter.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett hit tight end Brock Bowers on 15- and 32-yard passes in the early stages of the drive and hooked up again with the sophomore to close out the drive on a 3-yard touchdown, which gave Georgia a 14-7 lead .

Fluke play leads to TD

Daniels threw a pass that bounced off a player’s helmet and was ultimately intercepted by Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon. One play later, Bennett hit wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 22-yard touchdown.

Another one

The Bulldogs are pulling away. Georgia got its fourth touchdown of the game when Bennett hit tight end Darnell Washington for a 14-yard score.

Blowout alert

It was all Bulldogs in the first half. Shortly before halftime, Georgia found the end zone for the fifth time when Bennett hit wide receiver Dillon Bell for a 3-yard score. An LSU field goal before Halftime made it 35-10 at the break.

Some life

LSU recovered a Georgia fumble and made most of the takeaway.

On the third play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who entered the game after Daniels suffered an injury, hit wide receiver Malik Nabers for a 34-yard touchdown.

Not giving up

The LSU offense has come to life. A drive sprung by a kickoff out of bounds and a 47-yard run from Williams ended in the end zone, as running back Noah Cain powered in a 1-yard score. LSU failed to convert the two-point conversion and trailed 42-23.

Can’t stop ’em

Georgia had its way with LSU’s defense in this one. McIntosh scored his second TD of the night, which Georgia punctuated with a two-point conversion to make it 50-23.

Well. 10 Kansas State 31, No. 3 TCU 28

Is TCU regardless of what happens today?

Well. 4 USC went down in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night, losing 47-24 to Utah. Following USC’s loss, several think TCU is a lock to make the College Football Playoff with its 12-0 record.

TCU’s dynamic duo already linking up

Quentin Johnston’s ankle looked just fine early as he caught a 53-yard pass from Max Duggan on TCU’s second play of the game.

TCU is top first

The Horned Frogs completed their 13-play opening drive with a touchdown pass from Duggan to Taye Barber.

Bold call leads to big score

In the final seconds of the first quarter, Kansas State opted to go for it on fourth down. The decision paid off as Will Howard found Ben Sinnott in the flat on the play action. Sinnott didn’t only get the first down, he ran into the end zone for the 6-yard score to make it 7-7.

Walk in, Will

Kansas State’s quarterback was able to get into the end zone with ease as the option worked to throw off TCU’s defense and the Wildcats took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Tough TCU stop

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn wasn’t able to get the yard needed on fourth down as he ran into a wall of Horned Frogs, giving TCU the ball and good field position late in the first half.

TCU turns it back over

Johnston looked like he was going to get the Horned Frogs right into scoring territory with a big 31-yard catch on their first play after the fourth-down stop. However, the star receiver made an uncharacteristic mistake and fumbled the ball, giving Kansas State the ball back.

TCU saved from a safety

A weird play on the Horned Frogs’ opening drive of the second half took place when Duggan pump-faked a pass as a Wildcats defender hit the ball out of his hand. The ball rolled into the end zone and was recovered by a TCU Offensive lineman, giving Kansas State two points and a 16-10 lead.

However, the review determined that Duggan’s fake met the criteria of a throwing motion for a pass, thus ruling it an incomplete pass and negating two points for Kansas State.

Kansas State goes up double digits!

The Wildcats still got their points anyway after the safety was nullified. Howard found RJ Garcia II on a 25-yard seam pass to give the Wildcats a 21-10 lead early in the second half.

TCU gets a break

After another Offensive drive stalled, TCU was set to give the ball back to Kansas State down by 11. However, the Wildcats muffed the punt and seemed to hand some momentum back to the Horned Frogs.

Can’t tackle Kendre

TCU took advantage of the muffed punt and Kendre Miller got the Horned Frogs into the end zone on a 6-yard run to cut Kansas State’s lead to 21-17.

Big Blow but a big gain

Duggan took a big hit from a Kansas State defender right after he threw the ball, but it didn’t have an effect on the play as Johnston was open downfield to complete the 51-yard reception to get TCU going as it searches to take the lead

Duggan says “d’oh!”

TCU was in position to cut the lead to at least one, but Duggan’s pass on a fade route in the end zone fell short and was intercepted by Julius Brents.

Deuces!

Kansas State’s star running back hit the jets to score a 44-yard touchdown to help his team take a 28-17 lead and put TCU back in another two-score hole.

Along the way, Vaughn might have snatched a TCU defender’s ankles.

Taking one for the team

Barber came up with a huge grab for TCU on fourth down. It came with a price, though, as he was on the wrong end of a hard hit, staying on the ground for a few moments before leaving the game.

TCU ended up kicking a field goal later in the drive to cut Kansas State’s lead to 28-20.

Duggan putting the team on his back

TCU’s quarterback ran for 95 yards in one drive, including a 19-yard run on fourth-and-2, a 40-yard carry to get into the red zone, and an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to two.

Duggan was gassed after the touchdown run, but collected himself just enough to complete a pass to Jared Wiley on the two-point conversion to tie the game with 1:51 remaining.

Kendre can’t get in

TCU ends the opening drive of overtime empty-handed after Miller’s fourth-and-goal run at the 1-yard-line resulted in a stuff, allowing Kansas State to potentially win the Big 12 title with any score.

Kansas State wins!

The Wildcats played it safe after stopping the Horned Frogs in overtime, with Ty Zentner kicking a 31-yard field goal for the win.