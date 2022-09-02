College football top plays: Penn State vs. Purdue, Minnesota in action

Week 1 of the college football The season kicks off with a special Thursday night slate of games.

Currently, Purdue and Penn State are in a Big Ten battle on FOX, and Minnesota is hosting New Mexico State.

Earlier, No. 17 Pittsburgh narrowly escaped West Virginia, 38-31, and No. 12 Oklahoma State held off Central Michigan, 58-44, after the Chippewas came back from a 26-point deficit.

Here are the top plays from Thursday night’s action as Week 1 kicks off.

Penn State at Purdue

First!

Penn State QB Sean Clifford made a clutch third-down play in the second quarter, connecting with wideout Mitchell Tinsley for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Nittany Lions the lead and their first TD of the season.

Too tough

Purdue’s King Doerue ran straight through the Penn State defense — stiff arm and all — on his way to the end zone, giving the Boilermakers back the lead 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Back-to-back

The Nittany Lions came up with back-to-back TDs ahead of halftime.

First, Clifford fought his way into the end zone for six points. Then, they capitalized on a turnover with a 67-yard TD courtesy of Brenton Strange.

King of the ground game

Purdue’s Doerue helped close the gap to 21-17 in the third quarter with a smooth 2-yard TD run.

New Mexico State at Minnesota

Hot start

Minnesota was first on the board thanks to star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who returned this year for a sixth season with the Golden Gophers.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis …

Double trouble

Ibrahim started the second quarter the same way he started the first — with a score. Then, Minnesota snuck another one in as the clock expired in the first half.

Just like that, the Golden Gophers jumped out to a 24-0 lead at the break.

Well. 17 Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31

Just how they drew it up

WVU had a scare when quarterback JT Daniels, a transfer from Georgia, bobbled the snap, but things turned out just fine for the Mountaineers on this drive.

Coming through!

WVU took the lead in the second quarter when Bryce Ford-Wheaton turned on the jets for a 10-yard TD.

All-out effort

WVU came up huge on special teams early in the third quarter, blocking Pitt’s punt, which resulted in a short field and a quick score for the Mountaineers.

Fighting back

Pitt answered with back-to-back scores to close out the third quarter. First, Daniel Carter found the end zone with ease after a Massive gain from Jared Wayne. Then, Pitt regained the lead thanks to Rodney Hammond.

Rising to the occasion

Daniels connected with Ford-Wheaton once again, this time for a 16-yard TD, followed by taking it in himself on a QB sneak on the Panthers’ next drive, good for a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Down to the wire

Pitt fired back with two consecutive scores to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. QB Kedon Slovis found Israel Abanikanda for a 24-yard catch-and-run score. Then, the Panthers picked off Daniels for the Monster pick-six to win it.

Well. 12 Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44

House call!

Oklahoma State was first on the board when John Paul Richardson broke off for a Monster 45-yard touchdown off a quick pass from QB Spencer Sanders.

Road game

Central Michigan was quick to answer with a score of its own, evening things up early in the first quarter.

Too easy

The Oklahoma State defense showed up in a big way, forcing a safety to put the Cowboys up 9-7 with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame.

With momentum on its side, Oklahoma State extended its lead to 16-7 as the first quarter came to a close.

When it rains, it pours

Sanders & Co. continued to pour it on the Chippewas as the second quarter got underway.

More of the same

Midway through the second frame, Sanders found running back Jaden Nixon, who took off for a 17-yard score thanks to some fancy footwork.

On the following drive, Sanders came up with his second rushing TD of the day. Just like that, it was a 30-point game, 37-7.

Déjà vu

Central Michigan showed up on the ensuing drive, thanks to RB Lew Nichols’ short 4-yard scamper into the end zone. The Chippewas followed that up with a successful two-point conversion for good measure.

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma State to return the favor, however, as Dominic Richardson punched it in to make it 44-15 heading into the break.

No slowing down

The Cowboys picked up in the second half right where they left off. Sanders found Bryson Green in the corner of the end zone for a quick score.

Hot hands

CMU was quick to answer, as Jalen McGaughy reeled in a difficult pass under pressure for the Chippewas’ TD.

Finding its footing

Then, Central Michigan capped off a three-play, 39-yard drive with another TD to close the gap, 51-28.

Back and Forth

Both teams traded off TDs late in the fourth quarter. OSU’s Zach Middleton punched one in for the Cowboys — theirs seventh TD of the night — followed by CMU’s Nichols popping off for a 15-yard TD.

Too little, too late

Despite the loss, CMU had the last word in this one, as McGaughy ended things with a 54-yard TD catch.

