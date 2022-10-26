College football top 25: Southeast Missouri State propels up FCS Power Rankings with key games remaining

We are three quarters of the way through what has been a wild season in the Football Championship Subdivision, and we are still seeing both surprises and surges from teams this late in the year.

Southeast Missouri State has been on a six-game winning streak since dropping its opener against Iowa State. Because of how the Ohio Valley Conference schedule broke this season, the Redhawks avoided playing current conference leader UT Martin. The Skyhawks may have the Tougher schedule down the stretch, too, as Kennesaw State awaits on Nov. 5.

However, the true fly in the ointment in the OVC may be Tennessee State under second-year Coach Eddie George. The Tigers got off to an ugly 0-4 start with a bad loss to Lane College from the Division II ranks. Now, however, the Tigers are on a three-game winning streak and get to play both SEMO and UT Martin in the next four games. Assuming it doesn’t slip up against either Murray State or Texas A&M Commerce, Tennessee State could find itself with an auto bid to the FCS Playoffs as conference champs.

With both Mercer and Weber State taking some ridiculous losses last weekend, and teams like Holy Cross, William & Mary and Fordham continuing to stack wins, the question of contender vs. Pretender will start to pop up. With four weeks until Selection Sunday, style points and résumé will matter.

Biggest Riser: Southeast Missouri State — No. 13 (Last Week: 21)

Biggest Fall: Mercer — No. 14, (LW: 7)

Dropped Out: Elon, Southern Illinois

On the Cusp: Merrimack (6-2), St. Thomas (6-1), Abilene Christian (5-2).