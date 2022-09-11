College Football Top 25 scores and results live updates: Marshall upsets Notre Dame, Alabama beats Texas 20-19
September 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT
Texas Tech, Houston recap
Donovan Smith’s 9-yard touchdown run in the second overtime gave Texas Tech a 33-30 win over Houston, with the Cougars moving to the Big 12 next year.
Texas Tech outgained Houston 469-354, and Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns and overcame his own three interceptions.
Daniel Shirley·
Senior Editor, College Football
September 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT
Trevor Etienne scores first TD
Florida running back Trevor Etienne just scored his first college TD on an 11-yard run, and then he caught the 2-point checkdown.
The Gators lead Kentucky 14-7 with 5:49 left in the half.
G. Allan Taylor·
Staff Writer, Florida
September 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT
Madness between Eastern Kentucky, Bowling Green
Eastern Kentucky beats Bowling Green 59-57 in seven overtimes.
This two-point attempt didn’t work, but it was fun at least.
Chris Vannini·
Senior Writer, CFB
September 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT
Tough going for Richardson
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is 5-of-15 for 80 yards so far, with three drops.
Kentucky’s defense hasn’t let him out of the pocket — he has one carry for 1 yard.
G. Allan Taylor·
Staff Writer, Florida
September 10, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT
Texas Texas with an early welcome
The Athletic Staff
September 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
What is going on in Norman?
Oklahoma is trailing 3-0 to Kent State late in the second quarter.
The Sooners have managed only 78 yards, 70 passing and 8 rushing, and they have only four first downs. Dillon Gabriel is only 5-of-8 passing, while the running game is averaging less than 1 yard per carry.
Daniel Shirley·
Senior Editor, College Football
September 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
Texas Texas upsets Houston in OT
Chris Vannini·
Senior Writer, CFB
Texas Tech beats No. 25 Houston in overtime.
Donovan Smith is The Guy for Tech.
September 10, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT
Huge game for Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman with nine catches for 162 yards and the winning touchdown as the Vols escape Pittsburgh with a 34-27 overtime win. The defense was UT’s top performer, but it still took Hendon Hooker and Tillman to put Pitt away. And then the Vols celebrated like a team that just beat a top-20 team on the road.
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
September 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT
Big day for the Sun Belt
The Sun Belt doubled its AP top-10 (at the time of the game) wins today
Matt Brown·
Senior Editor, College Football
September 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
Georgia Southern up next for the Sun Belt?
What a day for the Sun Belt already, and now it’s Georgia Southern’s turn. The Eagles are playing at Nebraska for the first time in program history, and they made the most of their first drive of the game, scoring on a Jalen White touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Clay Helton’s team won its opener easily last week against Morgan State, but things should be tougher tonight in Helton’s first road game as the Eagles’ head coach. But so far, so good for the Eagles.
Daniel Shirley·
Senior Editor, College Football
September 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
Strong start for Tigers
LSU opens the game with 80 rushing yards on five attempts and the Tigers are off to a 14-0 start within three minutes and 14 seconds.
Brody Miller·
Staff Writer, LSU
September 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT
Tennessee holds off ranked Pittsburgh in overtime
Tennessee did not play well and beat a top 20 team on the road in a game where it was clearly the better team.
The Vols have come a long way in a short amount of time. Crazy how fast a coherent Offensive scheme can change things.
David Ubben·
Staff Writer, College Football
September 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
Michigan-Hawaii in weather delay
The Athletic Staff
Update: Kickoff has been delayed. Game time will be announced once determined.
Michigan Stadium Gates remain closed. They will open between 30 minutes and 1 hour prior to game time.
Stay Tuned and #GoBlue
September 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
Johnny Football return?
Texas A&M’s loss has Johnny Maziel wondering if he has any eligibility left.
The Athletic Staff
I’ve got 2 years of Eligibility left, right?
September 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT
Iowa State defeats Iowa
Scott Dochterman·
Staff Writer, Iowa
September 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT
All tied at 27
Joe Rexrode·
Senior Writer, Tennessee
Tennessee’s defense can’t make another stand, giving up a TD pass on fourth and goal from the 4. Nick Patti with blitzing Jeremy Banks in his face, to Jared Wayne in the back of the end zone, working against Warren Burrell. Review confirms. PAT good. Tied at 27 with 2:23 left.
September 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
App State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M
Appalachian State has done it again. Almost 15 years after the school upset No. 5 Michigan in 2007, the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.
The Mountaineers dominated the defensive side of Kyle Field all night, holding Aggies quarterback Haynes King to just 97 yards on 20 attempts and no touchdowns.
The Aggies managed just nine first downs in the entire contest.
The Athletic Staff
September 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
Why not?
Greg Sankey should trade Vandy for App State.
G. Allan Taylor·
Staff Writer, Florida
September 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
Midafternoon kickoff brought turbulence to the Top 25
The midafternoon kickoff window brought some turbulence to the Top 25. Scores are coming in now:
Well. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0
Well. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12
App State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14
Well. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7
Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21
Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14
Jayna Bardahl·
Staff Editor, National