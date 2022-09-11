College Football Top 25 scores and results live updates: Marshall upsets Notre Dame, Alabama beats Texas 20-19

September 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT

Texas Tech, Houston recap

Donovan Smith’s 9-yard touchdown run in the second overtime gave Texas Tech a 33-30 win over Houston, with the Cougars moving to the Big 12 next year.

Texas Tech outgained Houston 469-354, and Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns and overcame his own three interceptions.

Daniel Shirley

Daniel Shirley·

Senior Editor, College Football

September 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT

Trevor Etienne scores first TD

Florida running back Trevor Etienne just scored his first college TD on an 11-yard run, and then he caught the 2-point checkdown.

The Gators lead Kentucky 14-7 with 5:49 left in the half.

G. Allan Taylor

G. Allan Taylor·

Staff Writer, Florida

September 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT

Madness between Eastern Kentucky, Bowling Green

Eastern Kentucky beats Bowling Green 59-57 in seven overtimes.

This two-point attempt didn’t work, but it was fun at least.

Chris Vannini

Chris Vannini·

Senior Writer, CFB

September 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT

Tough going for Richardson

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is 5-of-15 for 80 yards so far, with three drops.

Kentucky’s defense hasn’t let him out of the pocket — he has one carry for 1 yard.

G. Allan Taylor

G. Allan Taylor·

Staff Writer, Florida

September 10, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT

Texas Texas with an early welcome

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT

What is going on in Norman?

Oklahoma is trailing 3-0 to Kent State late in the second quarter.

The Sooners have managed only 78 yards, 70 passing and 8 rushing, and they have only four first downs. Dillon Gabriel is only 5-of-8 passing, while the running game is averaging less than 1 yard per carry.

Daniel Shirley

Daniel Shirley·

Senior Editor, College Football

September 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT

Texas Texas upsets Houston in OT

Chris Vannini

Chris Vannini·

Senior Writer, CFB

September 10, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT

Huge game for Cedric Tillman

Cedric Tillman with nine catches for 162 yards and the winning touchdown as the Vols escape Pittsburgh with a 34-27 overtime win. The defense was UT’s top performer, but it still took Hendon Hooker and Tillman to put Pitt away. And then the Vols celebrated like a team that just beat a top-20 team on the road.

Joe Rexrode

Joe Rexrode·

Senior Writer, Tennessee

September 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT

Big day for the Sun Belt

The Sun Belt doubled its AP top-10 (at the time of the game) wins today

Matt Brown

Matt Brown·

Senior Editor, College Football

September 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT

Georgia Southern up next for the Sun Belt?

What a day for the Sun Belt already, and now it’s Georgia Southern’s turn. The Eagles are playing at Nebraska for the first time in program history, and they made the most of their first drive of the game, scoring on a Jalen White touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Clay Helton’s team won its opener easily last week against Morgan State, but things should be tougher tonight in Helton’s first road game as the Eagles’ head coach. But so far, so good for the Eagles.

Daniel Shirley

Daniel Shirley·

Senior Editor, College Football

September 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT

Strong start for Tigers

LSU opens the game with 80 rushing yards on five attempts and the Tigers are off to a 14-0 start within three minutes and 14 seconds.

Brody Miller

Brody Miller·

Staff Writer, LSU

September 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT

Tennessee holds off ranked Pittsburgh in overtime

Tennessee did not play well and beat a top 20 team on the road in a game where it was clearly the better team.

The Vols have come a long way in a short amount of time. Crazy how fast a coherent Offensive scheme can change things.

David Ubben

David Ubben·

Staff Writer, College Football

September 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT

Michigan-Hawaii in weather delay

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT

Johnny Football return?

Texas A&M’s loss has Johnny Maziel wondering if he has any eligibility left.

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT

Iowa State defeats Iowa

Scott Dochterman

Scott Dochterman·

Staff Writer, Iowa

September 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT

All tied at 27

Joe Rexrode

Joe Rexrode·

Senior Writer, Tennessee

September 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT

App State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M

Appalachian State has done it again. Almost 15 years after the school upset No. 5 Michigan in 2007, the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers dominated the defensive side of Kyle Field all night, holding Aggies quarterback Haynes King to just 97 yards on 20 attempts and no touchdowns.

The Aggies managed just nine first downs in the entire contest.

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT

Why not?

Greg Sankey should trade Vandy for App State.

G. Allan Taylor

G. Allan Taylor·

Staff Writer, Florida

September 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT

Midafternoon kickoff brought turbulence to the Top 25

The midafternoon kickoff window brought some turbulence to the Top 25. Scores are coming in now:

Well. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0

Well. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12

App State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

Well. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21

Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14

Jayna Bardahl

Jayna Bardahl·

Staff Editor, National

