College Football Top 25 scores and results live updates: Marshall upsets Notre Dame, Alabama beats Texas 20-19

September 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT

Donovan Smith’s 9-yard touchdown run in the second overtime gave Texas Tech a 33-30 win over Houston, with the Cougars moving to the Big 12 next year.

Texas Tech outgained Houston 469-354, and Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns and overcame his own three interceptions.