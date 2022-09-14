College football top 25: Eastern Kentucky, Holy Cross rise in FCS Power Rankings after FBS upsets

I am willing to bet the Mountain West will conveniently lose the phone number of a few of these FCS programs after going 1-2 against Division I’s lower level last weekend. Weber State and Incarnate Word looked more like FBS teams in wins over Utah State and Nevada, respectively. Overall, the FCS won four games in Week 2 against FBS foes.

Holy Cross had their prayers answered on a walk-off Hail Mary against Buffalo. Coach Bob Chesney is an outstanding recruiter and developer of talent. He’s gunning for his fourth straight Patriot League title and FCS playoff appearance, neither of which has been done before in the storied history of the program. The two-time NE10 Coach of the Year and Patriot League Coach of the Year is one of the best coaches in all of college football.

Week 2 was an extremely wild week as noted above, but I had the Pleasure of being the color Analyst for the Fordham-Monmouth game, which saw more than 1,400 yards of total offense, a third-string running back Rush for 299 yards on 12 carries, and two quarterbacks who combined for eight touchdown passes. Fordham won the game 52-49, spoiling the home opener for the Hawks.

Here’s how the FCS Power Poll looks going into Week 3.

Biggest Riser: Eastern Kentucky — No. 16 (Last week: 23)

New this Week: Youngstown State, North Carolina Central

Dropped Out: East Tennessee State, Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Washington, Southeastern Louisiana, UC Davis