College football top 25: Delaware climbs into top 10 of FCS Power Rankings following upset over Navy

There’s nothing that welcomes back college football more than FCS-over-FBS victories in Week 1, and we got two of those last weekend with Delaware’s 14-7 win over Navy and William & Mary’s 41-24 drubbing of Charlotte.

Making his debut as Delaware’s coach, Ryan Carty’s defense held the Midshipmen to a single touchdown in the program’s first win over an FBS program since … Navy in 2007. However, I also want to focus on William & Mary Coach Mike London. Winning shouldn’t be a surprise with London; he’s only done it his entire career and took the Richmond Spiders to a national championship in 2008. He’s also no stranger to orchestrating huge upsets. In 2017, his Howard Squad pulled off the largest upset from a point spread perspective in college football history against UNLV, beating the Rebels 43-40 as 45-point underdogs.

Beating Charlotte shouldn’t be a huge surprise, then, but it is rather significant. London took over one of the most storied football FCS programs in William & Mary while also succeeding coaching legend in Jimmye Laycock, who coached the Tribe for 38 years before retiring after the 2018 season. In just two short seasons, London orchestrated William & Mary’s first win over an FBS team since 2009.

Impressive indeed. Now, on to the rest of the FCS Power Rankings Entering Week 2.

Biggest Riser: Delaware — No. 7 (Last week: 22)

New this week: Campbell, Samford

Dropped out: Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Southern Illinois

